Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #77: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

1/36 Q1. It was originally started in 1940 and ran successfully till it was closed for a few years during the Indo-China War. Chen re-opened it, joining hands with a partner Tham Mouyiu, in 1968, and is actively involved in the day-to-day operations of running the restaurant. The restaurant runs solely on word-of-mouth publicity of its loyal patrons which include Bollywood royalty from Shashi Kapoor to Rekha and Kajol , to the who is who of politics including VK Krishna Menon. One of the most unusual guests was Deng Pufang the paraplegic first son of the Chinese premier Deng Xiaoping. Identify this legendary Mumbai establishment which recently shut shop. (Image: Reuters) 2/36 Answer: Kamling 3/36 Q2. What popular drink was formulated in 1906 in Ghaziabad by Naqi Ali Shah, and launched from Old Delhi in India? (Image: Reuters) 4/36 Answer: Rooh Afza 5/36 Q3. Launched in the 1950s, this rainbow-filled product came in many flavours such as strawberry, mango, orange, kaccha aam and guava. It is still much-loved. Which product are we talking about? (Image: Reuters) 6/36 Answer: Parle’s Poppins 7/36 Q4. Identify the product being promoted by Sunil Gavaskar in this image. 8/36 Answer: Iodex 9/36 Q5. Her costume should indicate the colour of the drink she is promoting. Name the drink which might remind you of a great honour bestowed on chefs. 10/36 Answer: Blue Riband 11/36 Q6. In his words, "I just had to take the hypertext idea and connect it to the TCP and DNS ideas and — ta-da! — the __ ___ __ " Who about what? 12/36 Answer: Sir Timothy "Tim" John Berners-Lee, World Wide Web. (Image: Reuters) 13/36 Q7. This is a military technology first used during World War II by English allies to foil German attempts at jamming transmissions. The allies decided to transmit over several frequencies, instead of one, making it difficult for the Germans to pick up the complete signal. What are we referring to here? 14/36 Answer: CDMA (Image: Reuters) 15/36 Q8. This company, which started as a search engine in April 2000, was aptly termed, 'FarePundit'. What has it evolved into? (Image: Grégory ROOSE from Pixabay) 16/36 Answer: MakeMyTrip (Image: Facebook/@makemytrip) 17/36 Q9. Identify the product. 18/36 Answer: Britannia Snax 19/36 Q10. Silphium (also known as silphion, laserwort, or laser) was a plant that was used in classical antiquity as a seasoning, perfume, as an aphrodisiac, or as a medicine. It also was used as a contraceptive by ancient Greeks and Romans. It was the essential item of trade from the ancient North African city of Cyrene, and was so critical to the Cyrenian economy that most of their coins bore a picture of the plant. There has been some speculation about Silphium as the origin of a particular shape. Silver coins from Cyrene of the 6–5th century BCE bear a similar design, sometimes accompanied by a silphium plant and is understood to represent its seed or fruit. What are we referring to here? 20/36 Answer: Heart shape 21/36 Q11. In the picture, you see Alexander Gordon Stephen and Gordon Holmes Stitt . How have they been immortalised in the world of business? 22/36 Answer: The lion statues of HSBC’s main building in Hong Kong, nicknamed “Stephen (left) and “Stitt” after them. 23/36 Q12. The ArmaLite AR-10 is a 7.62×51mm NATO battle rifle developed by Eugene Stoner in the late 1950s and manufactured by ArmaLite, then a division of the Fairchild Aircraft Corporation. An AR-10 with a 16" barrel was developed in response to a request by a company for a carbine that could be issued to their crew as part of an Arctic survival kit, and approximately 30 carbines were eventually produced . Which company and for what purpose were these issued? 24/36 Answer: KLM used this in their Transpolar flights as a part of their Arctic survival kit, specifically if the need arises that they need to kill a polar bear in case of a forced landing. 25/36 Q13. About whom was it said once: The Nominal governor of Egypt is Khedive, the Real is _____________ to show their high influence heavy influence in the country’s economy in the 19th century. 26/36 Answer: Thomas Cook and Sons 27/36 Q14. This is the Wyndham Loong Palace and Resorts. For what exact reason does it come in the news every year? 28/36 Answer: Sponsor of the Hurun List. 29/36 Q15. This is an excerpt from a part of a list. What do they mean?I’LL BE BACKICEICE ICECREAM HABITINBETWEENSINCA MESSAGEINDIAN BOYINDIAN HAY (Image: Pixabay) 30/36 Answer: Drugs slang that police in UK must learn to catch criminals and drug dealersI’LL BE BACK - crackICE - cocaineICE - crackICE - methylamphetamineICECREAM HABIT - irregular drug habitICECREAM HABIT - occasional use of drugsICE CUBE - crackICING - cocaineICPO - International Convention on Psychotropic SubstancesIDIOT PILLS - barbituratesILL – PCP (Image: Pixabay) 31/36 Q16. Which company’s subsidiary is this? 32/36 Answer: Apollo Hospitals (Answer: Apollo Hospitals website.) 33/36 Q17. Which company came up with this controversial ad? 34/36 Answer: Dhvani 35/36 Q18. She was the daughter of Ithobaal I of Sidon and the wife of Ahab, King of Israel, according to the Book of Kings of the Hebrew Bible. According to the Biblical narrative, she, along with her husband, instituted the worship of Baal and Asherah on a national scale. In addition, she violently purged the prophets of Yahweh from Israel, damaging the reputation of the Omride dynasty For these offences, the Omride Dynasty was annihilated, and she, herself suffered the gruesome death of defenestration.In later Christian tradition, she was associated with false prophets. Gawker media has an offshoot blog of the same name concerns mostly with feminist issues and women's interests. 36/36 Answer: Jezebel