Here are the top stories this evening:

HCL Tech Q1 Result | Net profit flat at Rs 3,281 crore, revenue grows 17%

HCL Technologies on July 12 reported a 2.11 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,281 crore, compared to Rs 3,213 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sequentially, the profit declined by 8.83 percent from Rs 3,599 crore reported in the quarter ended March 2022.

June CPI inflation comes in at 7.01%, RBI one quarter away from failure

India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Favourable base propels IIP growth to 19.6% in May

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), surged to 19.6 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Rupee down 15 paise to all-time low of 79.60 against US dollar

The rupee declined 15 paise to close at a new lifetime low of 79.60 (provisional) against the US dollar on July 12 as a strong greenback overseas and weakness in domestic equities continued to weigh on investor sentiments.

Racing towards profitability, but can’t say when Zomato will be profitable: Deepinder Goyal

Zomato is now focused on both growth and profitability unlike before when profitability was compromised over growth, even as the firm along with other listed companies is seeing a huge decline in share prices over the last few months, said Zomato's co-founder Deepinder Goyal in an interview with CNBC TV-18.

Mutual funds buy afresh into one stock, but completely exit four in June

Domestic asset management companies bought afresh into one stock, but completely exited four in June 2022, when foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities for another month.

ICC rights auction: Indian broadcasters flag lack of transparency, other issues

Indian broadcasters have raised red flags about the lack of transparency in the upcoming media rights auction process for International Cricket Council (ICC) events, including the ICC Men’s World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.