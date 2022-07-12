ICC rights auction: Indian broadcasters flag lack of transparency, other issues

Representative image

Indian broadcasters have raised red flags about the lack of transparency in the upcoming media rights auction process for International Cricket Council (ICC) events, including the ICC Men’s World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Sony Pictures Network India has written to the world cricket’s governing body, while other potential bidders such as Viacom18 and Disney Star have also voiced misgiving on four issues, a report in The Economic Times said on July 12.

The top four Indian broadcasters—Disney Star, Sony Pictures Network India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Viacom18—who bought the tender documents have criticised the use of sealed envelope bidding over e-auction, the report said.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The executives of all the four companies told the business daily that they also flagged the three-week gap between submission of the bids and winner announcement, lack of clarity on the multiplier formula for four-year rights versus eight-year rights and the demand for an upfront deposit of five percent.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already moved to transparent e-auctions and the ICC could follow the same, the broadcasters said.

ICC is auctioning Indian media rights separately from the global media rights, as India is the largest market for cricket.

In June, Viacom18 bagged the digital rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rs 20,500 crore for the 2023-27 cycle at a fiercely fought media rights auction.

The broadcast rights for the cash-rich Twenty20 domestic league went to Disney Star for Rs 23,575 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns 51 percent in Viacom18, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.