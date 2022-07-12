Mutual funds buy afresh into one stock, but completely exit four in June

Domestic asset management companies bought afresh into one stock, but completely exited four in June 2022, when foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities for another month.

Specialty chemical maker Meghmani Finechem was the only stock favoured by mutual funds, which invested Rs 65 lakh in the counter, IDBI Capital said.

The company benefited from significant growth in earnings during FY22, when profit more than doubled to Rs 253 crore from Rs 101 crore in the previous year. Revenue surged sharply to Rs 1,551 crore during the year, compared to Rs 829 crore in the previous year; operating profit nearly doubled to Rs 509 crore from Rs 261 crore.

Asset managers completely exited four stocks including GTPL Hathway wherein they sold Rs 1.35 crore worth of shares and SML Isuzu, wherein the selling was worth Rs 66 lakh in June, IDBI Capital said.

JK Tyre & Industries and Jindal Saw were other two stocks that were completely exited by mutual funds that sold Rs 0.01 crore (Rs. 1 lakh) each. A rally in the automobile space since March lows may have been utilised by fund houses to exit from auto and auto ancillary stocks in June.

The Auto index rallied more than 28 percent since March lows, turning out to be the biggest gainer among sectors in the same period, especially after the easing of metal prices, the key raw material for auto companies.

Overall, the equity segment remained the favourite among mutual funds in June, and saw more buying than other segments. AMCs bought a net Rs 15,498 crore of equity and equity-oriented schemes during the month although it was lower than the Rs 18,529 crore of buying in the previous month. Debt-oriented schemes logged Rs 96,000 crore worth of selling in June.

This seems to be a clear indication that mutual funds have utilised market corrections as an opportunity to buy quality stocks.

Even inflows through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) by retail investors stayed strong for yet another month, coming in at Rs 12,276 crore during June against Rs 12,286 crore of inflows in the previous month.

During the month, benchmark indices corrected nearly 5 percent. The fall the in broader market was higher than the drop in the frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 6.5 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Apart from consistent FII selling, higher inflation, fear of further aggressive policy tightening by central banks, elevated oil prices and expected earnings downgrades fuelled selling pressure in the market.

"Despite the correction that the markets witnessed mid-June, retail investors have continued to back up equity funds with strong SIP flows. This is evidenced by the inflows that have continued to remain strong across all categories," said Kavitha Krishnan, senior analyst and manager, research, Morningstar India.

"We have also witnessed a slight increase in the number of folios as compared to the last month. This is despite the record high FII selling that we have witnessed during the month of June 2022," Krishnan said.

Large cap, Large and mid-cap and flexi cap funds garnered the most flows within the equity funds category, despite there being no new fund launches during June, Krishnan added.

According to data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), FIIs net-sold Rs 49,469 crore worth of shares in June against more than Rs 20,000 crore of net buying by mutual funds during the month.

Experts said it was a clear indication that Indian investors bought into the market at major corrections in a belief that the current concerns are largely on the global front and India was still the fastest growing economy in the world.

"Continuous FII selling since October 2021 has likely impacted the magnitude of flows on the back of concerns over a global recession, the upcoming US midterm elections, and their focus on regulating inflation. Despite this, Indian retail investors continued to place their confidence in equity-oriented funds, making opportunistic use of the correction in the markets," Krishnan said.

Large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap

In the large-cap space, the highest buying by asset management companies was seen in Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, IRCTC, Havells India, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. Macrotech Developers, Ambuja Cements, Tata Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics and Zomato saw the maximum selling by MFs in June, ICICI Direct said in its mutual fund activity report.

The securities firm has considered stocks across caps where mutual funds holding is more than Rs 50 crore.

Among mid-caps, ICICI Direct said IDFC First Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, Tata Communications, Indian Energy Exchange, and Bata India saw the maximum buying by mutual funds in the month gone by. The highest selling by AMCs was seen in Sun TV Network, L&T Finance Holdings, GMR Infrastructure, Vodafone Idea, and BHEL.

In the small-cap space, the highest buying by MFs was seen in Aether Industries, Mirza International, Tata Coffee, Ethos, and Anupam Rasayan India. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Mastek, RBL Bank, and Strides Pharma Science were subject to the maximum selling, the firm added.

