CPI inflation at 7.04% in May, meets consensus estimates

India's headline retail inflation rate eased to 7.04 percent in May from April's near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent thanks to a favourable base effect, according to data released on June 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Market crash erodes nearly Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth

It was a complete rout on Dalal Street on June 13, with the benchmark indices sliding 3 percent and eroding nearly Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth on a single day, getting the week off to a bad start.

At $17 billion loss, LIC IPO among top Asia wealth losers

An eye-popping $17 billion wipeout in market value has made Life Insurance Corp of India one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia’s initial public offerings this year. Having plunged 29% since its May 17 debut, India’s biggest ever IPO now ranks second in terms of market capitalization loss since listing, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fresh fall takes Bitcoin to $24,000, crypto market cap falls below $1 trillion

After months of falling prices, Bitcoin’s price on June 13 dropped to $24,000, which was an 18-month low. The market cap for Bitcoin stood at $457.12 billion, according to coinmarket cap, while the crypto market cap dropped below $1 trillion.

RBL Bank hits all-time low: Why leadership transition unnerved investors?

Shares of RBL Bank fell nearly 23% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday (June 13), the first day of trading since the private bank declared on Saturday that R. Subramaniakumar will take over as the new bank chief for a period of three years.

India grows 6.8% on average under both UPA and pre-Covid NDA regimes

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at the same annual average rate during the terms of the United Progressive Alliance and National Democratic Alliance governments, at least until the coronavirus pandemic struck.

India’s highest-paid bankers

Take a look at how SBI boss Dinesh Khara’s salary compares with HDFC’s Keki Mistry and others.