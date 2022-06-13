English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    June 13, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
    Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    CPI inflation at 7.04% in May, meets consensus estimates

    India's headline retail inflation rate eased to 7.04 percent in May from April's near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent thanks to a favourable base effect, according to data released on June 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

    Read here to know more

    Market crash erodes nearly Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth

    Close

    It was a complete rout on Dalal Street on June 13, with the benchmark indices sliding 3 percent and eroding nearly Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth on a single day, getting the week off to a bad start.

    Read here to know more

    At $17 billion loss, LIC IPO among top Asia wealth losers

    An eye-popping $17 billion wipeout in market value has made Life Insurance Corp of India one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia’s initial public offerings this year. Having plunged 29% since its May 17 debut, India’s biggest ever IPO now ranks second in terms of market capitalization loss since listing, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

    Read here to know more

    Fresh fall takes Bitcoin to $24,000, crypto market cap falls below $1 trillion

    After months of falling prices, Bitcoin’s price on June 13 dropped to $24,000, which was an 18-month low. The market cap for Bitcoin stood at $457.12 billion, according to coinmarket cap, while the crypto market cap dropped below $1 trillion.

    Read here to know more

    RBL Bank hits all-time low: Why leadership transition unnerved investors?

    Shares of RBL Bank fell nearly 23% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday (June 13), the first day of trading since the private bank declared on Saturday that R. Subramaniakumar will take over as the new bank chief for a period of three years.

    Read here to know more

    India grows 6.8% on average under both UPA and pre-Covid NDA regimes

    India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at the same annual average rate during the terms of the United Progressive Alliance and National Democratic Alliance governments, at least until the coronavirus pandemic struck.

    Read here to know more

    India’s highest-paid bankers

    Take a look at how SBI boss Dinesh Khara’s salary compares with HDFC’s Keki Mistry and others.

    Read here to know more
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 07:00 pm
