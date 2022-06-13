English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    At $17 Billion Loss, LIC IPO Among Top Asia Wealth Losers

    The drop puts it just behind South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd., which saw a more than 30% peak-to-trough decline in its share price after an initial spike on debut.

    Bloomberg
    June 13, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

    An eye-popping $17 billion wipeout in market value has made Life Insurance Corp of India one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia’s initial public offerings this year.


    Having plunged 29% since its May 17 debut, India’s biggest ever IPO now ranks second in terms of market capitalization loss since listing, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The drop puts it just behind South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd., which saw a more than 30% peak-to-trough decline in its share price after an initial spike on debut.


    Almost a month after listing, LIC’s $2.7 billion IPO has turned out to be one of Asia’s biggest new stock flops this year, as rising interest rates and inflation levels globally hurt demand for share sales and with India’s stock market facing unprecedented selling pressure by foreigners. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex is down more than 9% this year.


    LIC’s shares are poised to fall for a 10th consecutive session, slipping further on Monday after a mandatory lock-up period for anchor investors ended Friday. The rout has worried India’s government, with officials saying the company’s management will “look into all these aspects and will raise shareholders’ value.”


    LIC’s long-delayed IPO was dubbed India’s “Aramco moment” in reference to Gulf oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s $29.4 billion listing in 2019, the world’s largest. It was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to expand the nation’s capital markets. The share sale, which was oversubscribed by nearly three times, was aimed at narrowing the government’s budget deficit after spending increased during the pandemic.

    Close

    Related stories


    More pain could be ahead for the stock given its lackluster quarterly results, according to Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research with discount brokerage Profitmart Securities Pvt. “The management’s communication with investors is confusing. They haven’t held an analyst call after the results,” he said. “So there is no clarity on how the company is planning to grow, what is going to be its strategy.”

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Investors #LIC #LIC IPO #Market #Wipeout
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 04:34 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.