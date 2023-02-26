A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Warren Buffett on Berkshire's success: Not just smart investing but lots of luck

Ace investor Warren Buffett, in his 2022 annual letter to shareholders explained that while he and partner Charlie Munger are known for creating unparalleled wealth for their shareholders, they have made mistakes just like any other investor. And Buffett has flagged his own errors in the letter. In fact, he highlights that Berkshire was a one-trick pony 68 years ago. Its investment in a revered textiles firm was “doomed” which he realised late.

Read here to know more

Generative AI like ChatGPT will be a co-worker, will not replace jobs: TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) feels generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will create an "AI co-worker" and not replace jobs. Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of the country’s largest IT services firm that employs over 6 lakh people said such tools will help improve productivity, but not change the business models for companies. "..it (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer," Lakkad said in an interview with PTI recently.

Read here to know more

Nikki Haley's presidential bid raises concern for Pakistan: Here's why

Nikki Haley, an Indian-American politician representing the Republican Party, has declared her intention to discontinue foreign aid to countries that are deemed enemies of the United States, including Pakistan if she is elected to the presidency in 2024.

In an op-ed published in the New York Post, Haley pointed out that Pakistan is among the nations that harbor hostility towards the US, and criticized the Biden administration for resuming military aid to Pakistan despite its association with numerous terrorist groups and its indebtedness to China.

Read here to know more

MC Explains: Will SC order to Noida Authority not to insist on upfront payment of dues help homebuyers?

The Supreme Court’s February 1 direction to the Noida Authority to approve the revised layout plans of Unitech’s projects in Noida and not insist on upfront payment of dues worth around Rs 10,000 crore, has elicited diverse views from stakeholders. While some homebuyers invested in the projects have termed this a “welcome move’, others say that more measures need to be taken to build trust among buyers so that cashflows can be raised and construction work restart.

Read here to know more

5 biggest Oscar moments, from historic to shocking

From Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face to the Moonlight-La La Land Best Picture mix-up and Martin Scorsese's first Oscar, the Academy Award ceremonies have produced many extraordinary moments over the years. Ahead of this year's event on March 13, here is a recap of five of them.

Read here to know more

Nirmala Sitharaman plays host at G20 finance meeting lunch: ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’

World Bank's Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde were among the many high-profile guests at the G20 finance meeting in Bengaluru on February 25. And as the host, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made sure they were looked after. Sitharaman was seen speaking to the guests during lunch break , as they sat at their tables to enjoy an elaborate Indian feast.

Read here to know more

With early summer and expectation of elongated season, AC makers expect 20% volume growth

Early onset of summer along with predictions indicating harsh temperature and an elongated season is making residential airconditioner manufacturers grin from ear to ear, expecting 15-20 per cent volume growth this year. Buoyant by early trends of surge in demand, AC makers are expanding their portfolio by adding products in their lineup based on energy-efficient inverter technology and smart features such as IoT and air purifiers. They have also ramped up production to fill the stocks with their channel partners.

Read here to know more