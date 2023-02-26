Nikki Haley's presidential bid raises concern for Pakistan as she vows to cut foreign aid to 'enemy' countries'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley arrives on stage at her first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nikki Haley, an Indian-American politician representing the Republican Party, has declared her intention to discontinue foreign aid to countries that are deemed enemies of the United States, including Pakistan if she is elected to the presidency in 2024.

In an op-ed published in the New York Post, Haley pointed out that Pakistan is among the nations that harbor hostility towards the US, and criticized the Biden administration for resuming military aid to Pakistan despite its association with numerous terrorist groups and its indebtedness to China.

Haley claimed that much of the $46 billion of taxpayer’s money that was spent on foreign aid last year went to such nations and organizations that do not support the US or its allies.

Addressing all countries considered enemies that have received US government support, Haley added that the Biden administration has “restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency” that fosters deep anti-Semitic propaganda against Israel, a US ally, in the garb of helping Palestinians.

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," the Former Governor of South Carolina vowed.

Haley acknowledged that such practices of providing foreign aid to countries with questionable conduct have occurred during the rule of both political parties. She emphasized that past administrations have neglected to consider the behavior of the recipient nations while granting foreign aid from the US.

Haley stressed that it would require a resolute president to eliminate these exploitative practices that burden American taxpayers. "We need a leader who is committed to eradicating these wasteful and unfair schemes," Haley added.