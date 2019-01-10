App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | Bandhan Bank Q3 review – Strong growth, fully provided for IL&FS exposure

The lender's advances book grew at an accelerated pace of 46% YoY in Q3, increasing to Rs 35,599 crore.

Neha Dave @nehadave01
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bandhan Bank has delivered another quarter of impressive performance. Net profit growth number looked optically subdued at 10 percent YoY as the bank made full provision of Rs 385 crore for IL& FS exposure during the quarter.

The lender's advances book grew at an accelerated pace of 46% YoY in Q3, increasing to Rs 35,599 crore.

In a short span of three years after receiving the banking license, Bandhan has built a formidable deposit franchisee.  The growth in current and savings account deposits (CASA) at 71% YoY outpaced the bank’s total deposits growth of 37% YoY as at end December, 2018. Consequently, bank’s CASA ratio improved to 41.4%, increasing by almost 8% compared to same period last year.

1

related news

Robust loan growth along with strong margins (10.5%) led to net interest income (NII) growth of 54% YoY.

Strong other income growth of 48% YoY was underpinned by growth in fees from selling priority sector lending certificates (PSLC).

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Low cost to income ratio at 33.7% in Q3 reflects Bandhan's superior operating efficiency.

The bank enjoys reasonably good asset quality though gross non-performing assets inched up 2.4% from 1.3% in the preceding quarter. However, thanks to high provisions, net non-performing assets remained stable at 0.7% as at end December.

Overall, Bandhan bank delivered strong performance across most operating metrics. The bank has addressed the key two issues that could have otherwise remained an overhang. Acquisition of Gruh Finance led to reduction in promoter stake to 61% and full provision of IL&FS exposure should be welcomed by shareholders.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #earnings #Moneycontrol Research #Quick Take #Result Analysis

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.