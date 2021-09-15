Politics

The political significance of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, after whom a university has been named in UP





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh on September 14 at an event considered politically important ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The university, which is being set up with a budget of Rs 101 crore, will be spread over 92 acres in Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil, and will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division. Read this story to understand the political significance of this move.