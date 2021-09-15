MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 15, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Zee AGM: CEO Punit Goenka defends company's corporate governance track record

    Zee AGM: CEO Punit Goenka defends company's corporate governance track record

    Under fire from large institutional shareholders, Zee Entertainment's CEO and Managing Director Punit Goenka on September 14 defended the corporate governance track record of the media company at its annual general meeting (AGM). Investors question the resignation of Chokhani and Kurien, corporate governance issues and Invesco’s intentions. The voting results out latest by September 16. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Markolines Traffic Controls IPO opens
    International Day of Democracy
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to attend SCO summit virtually

  • Market Buzz

    Zomato shares shaky after co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits


    Zomato shares witnessed volatility in intraday trade on September 14 after one of the top executives at the food-delivery platform quit. Moneycontrol was the first to report the resignation of Gaurav Gupta, who was elevated as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 three years after joining the company and as the founder in 2019. Gupta was also the face of the company in the run-up to its hugely successful IPO. Read the full story here.

  • Your Money

    As the September 15 advance tax payment deadline nears, avoid these errors


    In order to ensure the regular flow of funds to the exchequer, the income tax department has framed rules for TDS and advance tax payment. Every person whose estimated tax liability for the financial year is Rs 10,000 or more is required to pay advance tax in four installments – 15 percent, 45 percent, 75 percent and 100 percent – on or before June 15, September 15, December 15 and March 15, respectively of the financial year. Read this story to know all about this.

  • Politics

    The political significance of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, after whom a university has been named in UP


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh on September 14 at an event considered politically important ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The university, which is being set up with a budget of Rs 101 crore, will be spread over 92 acres in Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil, and will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division. Read this story to understand the political significance of this move.

  • Sports

    Five most irreversible Grand Slam tennis losses in recent memory


    The loss in Sunday's men's singles finals at the US Open may not be enough to stop Novak Djokovic from amassing the most grand slam singles titles in the future, but it denied him a chance to make history. All losses are heart-breaking, but some carry higher stakes than the rest. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Iconic Met Gala Looks this year

    Celebrities sizzled and shone at the Met Gala 2021, which celebrated American fashion with the theme -In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Here are some of the iconic looks from this season's Gala.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.