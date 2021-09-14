Take a look at some of the most iconic looks at Met Gala 2021

American heartthrob and Little Women actor Timothée Chalamet who was also the Met Gala 2021 co-chair effortlessly donned his Converse sneakers and Cartier diamonds together in a solid style statement!

Power couple and singer duo Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes also rocked their Met Gala red-carpet look in a sparkly purple ensemble and a stunning open leather jacket respectively!

American fashion icon Kim Kardashian stood apart and aced her red-carpet look in an unusual black Balenciaga Haute Couture bodysuit, which covered her face as well.

Canadian singer Grimes showed up in a sheer silver gown and a black train inspired by the upcoming film Dune, which she accessorized with a full-fledged sword!

Reaffirming how the medium is the message, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white dress to the Met Gala with "Tax the rich" painted on its back with red.

Inspired by Audrey Hepburn's dress in My Fair Lady, supermodel Kendall Jenner attended the Met Gala in a sheer embellished Givenchy gown