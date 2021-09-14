MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Take a look at some of the most iconic looks at Met Gala 2021

Celebrities sizzled and shone at the Met Gala 2021, which celebrated American fashion with the theme -In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
American heartthrob and Little Women actor Timothée Chalamet who was also the Met Gala 2021 co-chair effortlessly donned his Converse sneakers and Cartier diamonds together in a solid style statement!
American heartthrob and Little Women actor Timothée Chalamet who was also the Met Gala 2021 co-chair effortlessly donned his Converse sneakers and Cartier diamonds together in a solid style statement!
Power couple and singer duo Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes also rocked their red-carpet look in a sparkly purple ensemble and a stunning open leather jacket respectively,
Power couple and singer duo Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes also rocked their Met Gala red-carpet look in a sparkly purple ensemble and a stunning open leather jacket respectively!
American fashion icon Kim Kardashian stood apart and aced her red-carpet look in an unusual black Balenciaga Haute Couture bodysuit, which covered her face as well.
American fashion icon Kim Kardashian stood apart and aced her red-carpet look in an unusual black Balenciaga Haute Couture bodysuit, which covered her face as well.
Canadian singer Grimes showed up in a sheer silver gown and a black train inspired by the upcoming film Dune, which she accessorized with a full-fledged sword!
Canadian singer Grimes showed up in a sheer silver gown and a black train inspired by the upcoming film Dune, which she accessorized with a full-fledged sword!
Reaffirming how medium is the message, Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white dress to the Met Gala with "Tax the rich" painted on its back with red.
Reaffirming how the medium is the message, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white dress to the Met Gala with "Tax the rich" painted on its back with red.
nspired by Audrey Hepburn's dress in My Fair Lady, supermodel Kendall Jenner attended the Met Gala in a sheer embellished Givenchy gown
Inspired by Audrey Hepburn's dress in My Fair Lady, supermodel Kendall Jenner attended the Met Gala in a sheer embellished Givenchy gown
Superstar Jennifer Lopez chose to sizzle in a custom Ralph Lauren high-leg slit, accessorized with faux fur, and a cowgirl hat as her dress to the Met Gala 2021.
Superstar Jennifer Lopez chose to sizzle in a custom Ralph Lauren high-leg slit, accessorized with faux fur, and a cowgirl hat as her dress to the Met Gala 2021.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Fashion & Style #Met Gala #New York
first published: Sep 14, 2021 02:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.