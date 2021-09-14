MARKET NEWS

Zomato shares shaky after co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits

The stock jumped 7 percent in the first half of the session to hit an all-time high of Rs 152.75 but cooled off soon after to trade with mild gains

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST

Zomato shares witnessed volatility in intraday trade on September 14 after one of the top executives at the food- delivery platform quit.

Moneycontrol was the first to report the resignation of Gaurav Gupta, who was elevated as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 three years after joined the company and as the founder in 2019.  Gupta was also the face of the company in the run-up to its hugely successful IPO.

The stock jumped 7 percent in the first half to hit an all-time high of Rs 152.75 but cooled off to trade with mild gains. At 1345 hours, the stock was trading 1.26 percent higher at Rs 145.

The stock has been gaining of late as the company exit its grocery delivery and Nutraceutical businesses. Nutraceuticals are food-related product that provides medical or health benefits.

Zomato decided to wind up its nascent grocery delivery service due to gaps in order fulfillment, poor customer experience and increasing competition from rivals promising express delivery in 15 minutes.

The company said its investment in Grofers would generate better outcomes than its in-house grocery effort.

Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Zomato
first published: Sep 14, 2021 02:10 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.