Last Updated : January 11, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol PF Team

  • Market Buzz

    Tread cautiously despite bull run

    Tread cautiously despite bull run

    It seems scaling record-high levels is a pretty normal thing for the market these days. While the current bull run may continue, there are a lot of factors that can spoil the party for investors. Read this piece to know more.

    Buzzing stocks today: Concor and BHEL (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    The first non-stop San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight has taken off with an all-women cockpit crew at the helm.
    Japan detects a new coronavirus variant in four travellers from Brazil
    Today:
    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

  • Big Story

    Gadkari slams cement, steel cartels

    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said there is a cartel in the cement and steel industries, and cement manufacturers are exploiting the situation in the real estate sector, as prices of the two commodities rise. Read here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID response under scrutiny

    The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has initiated an audit of India's management of the coronavirus pandemic. The CAG will undertake field visits in eight states to evaluate the procurement and availability of drugs, equipment and paramedics. The details are here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Ways to protect your personal data

    WhatsApp has laid out fresh terms, asking users to agree to let its subsidiaries collect user data, a move that has fuelled a privacy debate. But you can take certain steps to protect your personal data on your smartphone. Read this piece to know how to do it.

  • Your Money

    Mutual funds or ULIP? Here is the answer

    It’s the ‘tax planning’ season and people are looking to invest in what is best for them. This article can help you draw comparisons between mutual funds (MFs) and unit-linked insurance products (ULIPs).

  • Tailpiece

    GM out to electrify image

    General Motors is changing its corporate logo and launching an electric vehicle marketing campaign to reshape its image as clean vehicle company, rather than a builder of gas-powered pickups and SUVs. Read here to know more.

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

