All-women cockpit crew fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

Air India will operate two non-stop flights per week from the San Francisco International Airport to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@airindiain)

(Image: Twitter/@airindiain)


The first non-stop San Francisco-Bengaluru flight has taken off with an all-women cockpit crew at the helm, Air India said.

A crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware and Capt Shivani Manhas will operate Air India's historic flight.

During the 17 hour journey, the aircraft will fly over the North Pole, the airline said.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri also tweeted about the flight.

"Way to go girls! Professional, qualified and confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain 's flight to fly over North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first," Puri said.


Air India will operate two non-stop flights per week from the San Francisco International Airport to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, departing on Saturday and Tuesday. The return flight from Bengaluru will arrive on Mondays and Thursdays.

Air India will operate the flights using the Boeing 777-200LR long-range aircraft equipped with 238 seats, comprising eight First Class, 35 Business Class, and 195 Economy Class seats, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)
TAGS: #Air India #aviation #India
first published: Jan 10, 2021 03:51 pm

