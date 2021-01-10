All-women cockpit crew fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

(Image: Twitter/@airindiain)

The first non-stop San Francisco-Bengaluru flight has taken off with an all-women cockpit crew at the helm, Air India said.

A crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware and Capt Shivani Manhas will operate Air India's historic flight.

During the 17 hour journey, the aircraft will fly over the North Pole, the airline said.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri also tweeted about the flight.

"Way to go girls! Professional, qualified and confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain 's flight to fly over North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first," Puri said.



#FlyAI : Air India's all-women Cockpit Crew of AI176 from @flySFO to @BLRAirport Capt Zoya Aggarwal (P1),

Capt Papagari Thanmai(P1),

Capt Akansha Sonaware(P2)&

Capt Shivani Manhas (P2)

ED(Flight Safety) to power this round-the-world direct flight. pic.twitter.com/ToB2E5M4Tf — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021





#FlyAI : Initial captures before we embarked on the historic flight AI 176 @flySFO to @BLRAirport . pic.twitter.com/6WGCLtLt22 — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021

Air India will operate two non-stop flights per week from the San Francisco International Airport to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, departing on Saturday and Tuesday. The return flight from Bengaluru will arrive on Mondays and Thursdays.

Air India will operate the flights using the Boeing 777-200LR long-range aircraft equipped with 238 seats, comprising eight First Class, 35 Business Class, and 195 Economy Class seats, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)