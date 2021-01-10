CAG to audit COVID-19 pandemic management in 8 states

File image

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has initiated an audit of India's management of the coronavirus pandemic. The CAG will undertake field visits in eight states to evaluate the procurement and availability of drugs, equipment and paramedics in public health centres, and efficacy of the first response system in remote areas.

Speaking to The Times of India, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said that the audit will also look into COVID-19 vaccine distribution, appraisal of the Central government health system -- the ESI (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) hospitals and dispensaries -- and the states' health infrastructure.

"We have started to audit how effectively the pandemic has been handled in various states. The CAG will conduct study and field visits in West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana," Murmu told the newspaper.

He further said that the audit will highlight good practices and innovative measures used by the states to tackle the contagion. "The study will be carried out by CAG officials with expertise in health systems," Murmu said, adding that independent experts may be called in if needed.

India has so far recorded 1.04 crore COVID-19 cases, including 1.50 lakh deaths. The government on January 9 said that it will launch the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

The decision, the government said, was taken at a high-level meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive preparedness across states and Union Territories.

"After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc., the COVID-19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021," the government said.