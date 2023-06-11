English
    Last Updated : June 11, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Market ends flat but more than 70 smallcaps give double digit returns

      The market registered moderate gains in yet another volatile week ended June 9, amid mixed cues including inline policy outcome with a cautious approach about inflation by RBI, less participation by foreign investors- and surprising rate hike by Australia and Canada's central banks which led to uncertainty over upcoming US Fed meeting next week. The BSE Small-cap index added 1.6 percent led by Greenlam Industries, EKI Energy Services, Suzlon Energy, Indian Hume Pipe Company, CarTrade Tech, HBL Power Systems, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Heubach Colorants India. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Data releases: Japan PPI May
      IIT Guwahati to release JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key
      Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot's likely next move
      Free travel for women in Karnataka govt-run buses from today
      AAP's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, against Centre's ordinance on control of services
      Delhi Congress to hold 'chaupals' in solidarity with women wrestlers
      India-Bangladesh Border security forces Conference in New Delhi
      Varanasi to host G20 Development Ministers' meeting
      PM Modi to inaugurate first-ever National Training Conclave for civil servants in Delhi
      WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's rally at Gonda to mark Modi Govt's 9 years
      Amit Shah to hold public meet in Visakhapatnam
      French Open Finals: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud
      Microsoft’s Xbox Games showcase
      Tomorrow
      Data releases: India CPI May, India IIP April, US Consumer Inflation Expectations, China Outstanding Loan Growth
      Bizotic Commercial IPO launch
      Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO launch
      UBS likely to complete Credit Suisse takeover
      Delhi Excise Case: YSR Congress MP's son to surrender in case
      G-20 Working Group meet in Kochi
      Priyanka Gandhi's public rally in Madhya Pradesh

    • Big Story

      Govt amends PLI scheme for semiconductor making, applications to need Cabinet nod

      The approval for setting up compound semiconductors and display fabs assembly and test units, under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITY)'s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, will now be issued by the Union Cabinet, a government notification said on June 10. The amendments moved via the latest MeITY notification has removed the above categorisation, and makes the Union Cabinet the sole authority to grant approval for applications under the PLI scheme. Read more details here.

    • Economy

      ChatGPT can help Indian IT companies take more projects and increase employment: CEA

      Sources of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT can prove beneficial to a developing country like India with an increase in the capacity of IT companies enabling them to take on more projects and increase employment, India’s chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said. Read here.

    • Automobile

      BMW M2 coupe finally launched in India, starting at Rs 98 lakh: See Pics

      The BMW M2 is finally coming to India after being unveiled last October. The coupe is available in only one variant. Here’s a look at its features and equipment.

    • Your Money

      Why have China-focussed mutual funds hit a bump, again?

      China-focussed mutual fund schemes in India have fallen again. Axis Greater China Equity Fund of Fund is down 6.23 percent since the start of the year, Edelweiss Greater China Equity has fallen 4.94 percent, and Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES is down 2.21 percent. What went wrong? Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Family celebrates despite son scoring 35 percent in Class 10 exam

      A family in Mumbai might have set an example for years to come after the parents of a boy celebrated him securing 35 percent in his Class 10 Board Exams. The student, who passed out of a Marathi medium, state board school in the city, secured 35 percent in all six subjects and instead of scolding him, the parents proudly displayed his marks. Details here.

