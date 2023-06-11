Last Updated : June 11, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST
Market Buzz
Market ends flat but more than 70 smallcaps give double digit returns
The market registered moderate gains in yet another volatile week ended June 9, amid mixed cues including inline policy outcome with a cautious approach about inflation by RBI, less participation by foreign investors- and surprising rate hike by Australia and Canada's central banks which led to uncertainty over upcoming US Fed meeting next week. The BSE Small-cap index added 1.6 percent led by Greenlam Industries, EKI Energy Services, Suzlon Energy, Indian Hume Pipe Company, CarTrade Tech, HBL Power Systems, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Heubach Colorants India. Read more here.