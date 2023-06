1/10 Launched last October, the BMW M2 Coupe has finally come to India. Only a single variant will be available on our shores, and while an automatic transmission is standard, a manual option will be available as an option. (Image: BMW)

2/10 As far as design goes, the M2 is based on the 2 series coupe that is sold internationally and gets its own set of styling tweaks to keep the M-badge relevant. The front is characterised mainly by the new M Frameless kidney grille with horizontal slats and the large three-section air intake on the new bumpers. Then there are the wide-set single-pod LED headlamp clusters. (Image: BMW)

3/10 Over on the side, you see a staggered wheel configuration with 19-inch alloys at the front and 20 inches at the back. Additionally, the flared wheel arches offer the car a bold and muscular stance. At the rear, there is a new, more aggressively styled bumper, complete with a GT-style diffuser and a quad-exhaust setup. (Image: BMW)

4/10 Powering the M2 are the same 3-litre straight six engines that do duty on the M3 and M4. Mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, this twin-turbo engine punches out 453 PS of maximum power and 550 Nm of peak torque. Now, while the automatic transmission is standard on the M2, BMW is also offering a 6-speed manual gearbox as part of an extensive list of options. According to BMW, the M2 can reach a limited top speed of 250 km/h with a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 4.1 seconds when paired with the automatic gearbox, and 4.3 seconds with the manual. (Image: BMW)

5/10 The M2 also gets BMW’s adaptive M Suspension as standard for the best kind of handling the company has to offer. Further, along with the Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes, drivers can also choose between Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus modes, which change the chassis characteristics thanks to the electronic dampers. (Image: BMW)

6/10 On the inside, the coupe gets a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a massive 14.9-inch curved display for the infotainment system. Paired with this is a Harmon Kardon sound system for your audio needs. The number of features the M2 gets is fairly extensive, including BMW’s latest Operating System 8 driver assist system, which includes cruise control and reverse assist features. Parking assist and a surround-view camera can also be opted for. (Image: BMW)

7/10 The M2 gets a total of five paint schemes — Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red and Zandvoort Blue. Customers can also choose between Black or Cognac shades for the interiors. M Sport seats come standard on the M2. (Image: BMW)

8/10 Now, we have already mentioned that a manual gearbox will be offered as an optional purchase on the M2. Aside from that, customers can also choose exterior customisations, such as a carbon-fibre roof and jet-black alloys and interiors, carbon-fibre bucket seats and M interior stripes in carbon instead of the standard aluminium. (Image: BMW)

9/10 As far as safety goes, the M2 gets head airbags for all four seats as standard along with side airbags for the driver and front passenger. The car comes with an anti-lock braking system, automatic stability control, dynamic stability control, M Dynamic mode, Cornering brake mode, Dynamic brake control, dry braking function and the Active M Differential. All of these are offered standard. (Image: BMW)