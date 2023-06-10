Family celebrate despite son scoring 35 per cent in Class 10 exams. Watch

The rejoicing parents of the boy who secured 35 per cent in his Class 10 exams. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@AwanishSharan).

A family in Mumbai might have set an example for years to come after the parents of a boy celebrated him securing 35 per cent in his Class 10 Board Exams.

The student, who passed out of a Marathi medium, state board school in the city, secured 35 per cent in all six subjects and instead of scolding him, the parents proudly displayed his marks.

A user on Twitter shared the video and captioned it saying, "A class 10th student from Mumbai secured 35% marks in the examination. But instead of being sad or angry, his parents celebrated his success,".

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom praised the parents' reaction.

''Great initiative. Parents shouldn't pressure their kids to get good grades. They need to stay positive. Parental pressure can often make children prone to stress n anxiety. They r much more likely to become insecure n doubtful of their own potential," one user wrote.

''Congratulations to the boy for getting through and to the parents for being the parents every student needs," another user wrote.

Interestingly, a third user stated that the person's parents celebrated after the person secured 46 per cent.

"I still remember I scored 46.7% in 10th standard and my mother distributed 1 kg besan laddoos packet to all our neighbors. Thank you mom for always believing in me," the user wrote.