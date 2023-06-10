ChatGPT can help Indian IT companies take more projects and increase employment: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran

Sources of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT can prove beneficial to a developing country like India with an increase in the capacity of IT companies enabling them to take on more projects and increase employment, India’s chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said.

Sources of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT may not be a lose-lose proposition as they may increase the capacity of companies to take up more projects. Chatgpt can be employment generating at this point, though at a later stage, it may impact employment, Nageswaran said during an interaction with Bharat Chambers of Commerce in Kolkata.

“It (impact of ChatGPT on employment) is a valid concern. It is something that the world will be finding answers as this is the beginning. At this point, it can also be a positive source of growth for India. If these sources of AI increase the productivity of workers, and a company can do with assigning less number of people to a project, it also means they can take on far more projects than earlier. It can be a win-win proposition provided we are able to upskill our people to take advantage of these new tools, interventions, and innovations,” he said.

Given that India is climbing from lower middle income to middle income, ChatGPT opens up capacity and potential for our IT-enabled enterprises to take up more projects. But at a later stage, it can impact some sectors and job creation. It is a multi-pronged approach India will need to limit its negative impacts, the chief economic advisor said.

The Economic Survey has estimated GDP growth of 6.5 percent in FY24. Capital investments and digital transformation will contribute to additional 0.5-0.8 percent GDP growth, taking it closer to 7 percent in FY24, Nageswaran said.

“Investment and consumer momentum will underpin solid growth prospects over the upcoming year. The private sector is poised to attain stronger investment growth following the strengthening of corporate and bank balance sheets, supported by the government's capex push. Expansion of public digital platforms and PM Gatishakti, Logistics policy, PLI schemes will boost manufacturing output. However, prolonged geopolitical uncertainty and tightened financial conditions pose challenges to the growth outlook,” he said.

Speaking on the estimates for April-June growth, he said that the high-frequency indicators signal a good start to the quarter.

“Pandemic induced consumption slowdown is a thing of the past. Bright Kharif prospects with adequate availability of inputs. Rural demand is beginning to pick up on construction sector growth, MSP increase and MNREGA demand,” he said.

He said that though the uncertainty of monsoons due to El Nino conditions continues, not all El Nino years became drought years in the past and the water storage in reservoirs is running 24 percent above the decade average.

Despite being affected by geopolitical headwinds, IIP and the index of eight core industries have started showing signs of revival.

“The Indian corporate, banking sector is ready to expand creating employment. Banks are adequately capitalised to lend. Investment activity on the back of strong balance sheets is picking up. Capital goods' imports are rising which is a good sign,” he said.

He said that a hotel association recently told him that employment in hospitality was at 4 crores pre-pandemic, 2.9 crores during the pandemic, and it is an encouraging 4.5 crore post-pandemic. The total unemployment rate currently is at 6.8 percent as compared to 20 percent during the pandemic, the CEA said.

Though there are concerns over exports due to global headwinds, Nageswaran said that a surplus in services trade will help in capping the current account deficit. CAD is likely to be capped at 2 percent of GDP, he said.

"FII investments are rising in 2023. FDI at $600 billion which will cover 10 months of imports," he said.

India’s recent GDP estimate for FY23 suggests a growth of 7.2 percent, which is higher than the last estimate of 7 percent. Nageswaran said that he was confident that by the time the final estimate is released in FY26, the growth of FY23 would be upwards of 7.2 percent.