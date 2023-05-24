Last Updated : May 24, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
GQG Partners' Rajiv Jain raises Adani stake by about 10% for $3.5 billion bet
Veteran investor Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners LLC has raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate by about 10 percent and will take part in its future fund-raising, doubling down on what he calls “the best infrastructure assets available in India.” Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Kharge calls crucial party meeting before polls in five states
US Federal Reserve to release minutes
Assam, Meghalaya CMs to discuss border row
President Murmu on three-day visit to Jharkhand from today
Stakeholder consultation for next phase of Delhi EV policy
IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR from today
IPL 2023: LSG vs MI
TomorrowWheat procurement in Punjab to end today
Kerala 12th results to be announced; MP 10th, 12th results to be announced
CUET UG 2023 exams begin today
Kerala to become a total e-governed state starting today
2 year death anniversary of George Floyd
Big Story
Women take top 4 ranks in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022
Ishita Kishore secured the first position in the exams. A graduate in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, she opted for Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. Read more here.
Auto
Simple One electric scooter launched at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh
Simple One is powered with 5 KWh smart battery management system, delivering a claimed range of 212 kms in Indian driving conditions (IDC) with 6 percent SOC left, making it the longest range electric two-wheeler in the domestic market. Read more here.
Your Money
Is your mutual fund justified for the expenses it charges you?
A recent SEBI consultation paper quotes an internal study it conducted, which showed a wide range of underperformances by mutual fund schemes versus their benchmarks. That’s what led SEBI to propose performance-linked fee. A Moneycontrol analysis made a similar finding. Just 47 percent of the schemes (regular plans) have outperformed their benchmark indices over the past 10 years. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Adobe adds generative AI features to Photoshop software
While programs such as OpenAI's Dall-E have captured the public imagination by transforming text prompts into images, they have not yet seen wide use by big corporations because of legal questions around the data used to develop the systems. Read more here.
Tailpiece
India surges as second-largest steel producer; Anand Mahindra celebrates in emotional tweet
Mahindra's tweet, prompted by data, resonated with the memories of his early career in the steel industry during the '80s, where he witnessed the unparalleled supremacy of Japanese steel manufacturers. At that time, they were considered untouchable in terms of scale and quality. Read more here.
