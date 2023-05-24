Your Money

Is your mutual fund justified for the expenses it charges you?

A recent SEBI consultation paper quotes an internal study it conducted, which showed a wide range of underperformances by mutual fund schemes versus their benchmarks. That’s what led SEBI to propose performance-linked fee. A Moneycontrol analysis made a similar finding. Just 47 percent of the schemes (regular plans) have outperformed their benchmark indices over the past 10 years. Read more here.