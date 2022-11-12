Market Buzz

Buccaneering traders bet Nifty rally has more legs to run on

With the equity benchmarks closing in on record highs hit in October 2021, traders are building up riskier positions on the bet that the ongoing rally will sustain in the near term. Traders were seen buying call options of the Nifty 50 index in deep out-of-money strike prices (where the underlying price is below the price set at which it is to be traded later), which are riskier than buying call options of strike prices closer to the current level of the index. Read here.