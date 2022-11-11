English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now | Tina Gadodia on Intraday Options Masterclass is Live now!
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    IIP rises to 3.1% in September, beats expectations

    For the first half of FY23, India's industrial output is up 7 percent on a year-on-year basis

    Moneycontrol News
    November 11, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose to 3.1 percent in September, data released on November 11 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

    Output had contracted by 0.8 percent in August - the industry's worst performance in 18 months. This figure has now been revised slightly upwards to -0.7 percent.

    At 3.1 percent, the latest IIP growth figure is above consensus estimates. A Moneycontrol poll of 14 economists had predicted IIP growth may rise to 2.3 percent in September.

    Much of the improvement in industrial growth in September was thanks to the electricity and mining sectors. After growing by a mere 1.4 percent in August, electricity production jumped by 11.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in September.

    Meanwhile, mining output increased by 4.6 percent following a contraction of 3.9 percent in August.

    Close

    Related stories

    The manufacturig sector, however, did not make as much headway. Its output increased by 1.8 percent, whereas in August it had declined by 0.5 percent.
    SEP 2022AUG 2022SEP 2021
    IIP growth3.1%-0.7%4.4%
        Mining4.6%-3.9%8.6%
        Manufacturing1.8%-0.5%4.3%
        Electricity11.6%1.4%0.9%
    USE-BASED CLASSIFICATION
    Primary goods9.3%1.7%4.6%
    Capital goods10.3%4.3%3.3%
    Intermediate goods2.0%1.2%7.0%
    Infrastructure goods7.4%2.1%9.3%
    Consumer durables-4.5%-2.5%1.6%
    Consumer non-durables-7.1%-9.5%-0.1%

    Within use-based classification, the story was largely unchanged from August, with production of consumer durables and non-durables shrinking again.

    In August, output of consumer durables had fallen by 2.5 percent. This worsened to 4.5 percent in September. Meanwhile, non-durable goods saw their production fall by 7.1 percent in September compared to a fall of 9.5 percent in August.

    Production of the other four categories of goods - primary, capital, intermediate, infrastructure - all increased at a faster clip in September.

    On the whole, India's industrial output is up 7 percent on a year-on-year basis for the first half of FY23. In the first half of FY22, a low base meant industrial output was up a massive 23.8 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #growth #IIP #industrial growth
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 05:35 pm