This airline will now allow male staff to wear makeup and earrings

All British Airways employees will be allowed to wear "subtle" makeup and accessories like earrings and handbags

British Airways will now allow male pilots and cabin crew to wear makeup, carry handbags and sport piercings in an overhaul of its strict uniform guidelines. According to The Guardian, under the new non-gender-specific rules, all employees can wear mascara, earrings and false eyelashes. The new uniform rules kick in Monday.

The airline’s top bosses told staff in an internal memo that all employees would be allowed to carry accessories like handbags. Nail polish would also be permitted – but black and neon shades are still prohibited.

“Be bold, be proud, be yourself,” British Airways told staff in the memo, according to the Daily Mail, adding that it hoped the new guidelines would be “embraced by everyone regardless of gender, gender identity, ethnicity, background, culture, sexual identity, or otherwise.”

The airline urged staff to use “subtle shades” of makeup for a “natural” look.

British Airways uniform rules were traditionally gender-specific, and the national carrier still has stricter guidelines than rivals Virgin Atlantic, which has given its staff the freedom to choose whichever uniform they prefer to wear.

In spite of this, the new BA guidelines are being seen as a bid to modernise the airline’s image. They come shortly after it dropped the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” from the announcement used to welcome passengers on board.

“We are proud of all of our colleagues at British Airways and we are committed to an inclusive working environment,” a spokesperson for the airline was quoted as saying.

“We have worked with our people to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories, allowing our colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.”