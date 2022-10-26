English
    Last Updated : October 26, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Indian market poised to hit new highs in coming quarters: Ramesh Damani

      Indian markets are poised to hit new highs in the next two quarters because the country is looking like a beacon of stability in an otherwise uncertain world, says veteran investor Ramesh Damani, a member of the BSE. The axis of the world has shifted in the last few years, and the vicious circle of selling is likely to be replaced by a virtuous cycle of buying, Damani told CNBC TV 18 at the start of Samvat 2079. Even foreign institutional investors are taking note of India’s growth and are returning to invest in the country, he said. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Bhai Dooj
      Stock market holiday on account of Diwali Balipratipada
      Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge as Congress president
      Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds launch
      Tomorrow
      Infantry Day
      ECB interest rate decision
      Apple to Announce Q4 2022 Earnings
      CAT 2022 admit card release
      T20 World Cup: India to face Netherlands

      Redmi Note 12 series launch

    • Big Story

      New UK PM Sunak unveils top team as historic tenure begins

      Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to overcome economic crisis provoked by the "mistakes" of Liz Truss's calamitous 49-day tenure. In his first order of business, Sunak retained Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer, bidding to keep financial markets on side after Truss's budget plans shocked investors. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Can the salaried ever achieve financial freedom? Here are 3 easy steps to do so

      Just setting aside money every month from your salary is not enough if much of it goes into bank deposits. Your investments need to beat inflation. Though it's not rocket science you get your finances in order, you need to disciplined. These are three broad steps recommended to get your investment portfolio right.

    • IPO Watch

      Medanta hospital chain IPO to open on November 3

      The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health Ltd, which operates and manages Medanta hospitals, will open for subscription on November 3, RHP filed on Kotak Mahindra Capital, one of the book runners for the issue, website said. The IPO, which closes on November 7, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 50.76 million shares by shareholders and promoters—50.66 million by Anant Investments and one lakh shares by Sunil Sachdeva (jointly held with Suman Sachdeva). Read more here.

    • Technology

      European Union gives final approval for USB Type-C common charger directive

      The European Union (EU) ministers have given the final approval to the common charger directive, which will mandate a range of electronic devices to use the USB Type-C port as the common charging standard. The Union also categorised the devices that the new mandate will apply to. These include mobile phones, tablets and e-readers, digital cameras and video game consoles, headphones, earbuds and portable loudspeakers, wireless mice and keyboards, and portable navigation systems. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Robots celebrate Diwali in Jaipur housing society; serve food, aid in maintenance

      This Diwali, residents of Gulmohar Garden Society in Jaipur woke up to humanoid robots sharing the festivities with them—lighting the firecrackers and sparklers and greeting residents. Designed by Jaipur-based startup Club First Robotics, these robots can effectively handle jobs like putting out a fire in an emergency or fixing a blocked sewer line in addition to maintenance of the apartment complex. Read here.

