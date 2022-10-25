English
    European Union gives final approval for USB Type-C common charger directive

    This will mean the USB Type-C port will be mandatory for a whole range of electronic devices from 2024

    Moneycontrol News
    October 25, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    The common charger directive is expected to dramatically reduce electronic waste.

    The European Union (EU) ministers have given the final approval to the common charger directive, which will mandate a range of electronic devices to use the USB Type-C port as the common charging standard.

    "We all have at least three mobile phone chargers at home. Looking for the right charger, either at home or at work, can be quite annoying," said Jozef Síkela, Minister for Industry and Trade.

    "On top of this, these chargers amount to 11.000 tonnes of e-waste every year. Having a charger that fits multiple devices will save money and time and also helps us reduce electronic waste," Síkela added.

    The directive will also mandate a pictogram on devices that will indicate if they come with a charger, with a label that indicate the charging performance of the device.

    The Union said that this will dramatically reduce electronic waste associated with the "production, transportation and disposal of chargers" and after four years of the directive, the Union will assess if "unbundling of sales should be made mandatory".

    In regards to wireless charging, the union said that it work on "harmonising wireless charging for electronic devices and on interoperability based on technological developments".

    The Union also categorised the devices that the new mandate will apply to. These include mobile phones, tablets and e-readers, digital cameras and video game consoles, headphones, earbuds and portable loudspeakers, wireless mice and keyboards, and portable navigation systems.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 03:49 pm
