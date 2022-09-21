English
    Last Updated : September 21, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | A decisive close above 17,820 can push Nifty above 18,000, say experts

      The Nifty extended gains for the second consecutive session on September 20, tracking positive Asian counterparts and closed 1.1 percent, or 194 points, higher at 17,816. The rally was across sectors, with the Nifty Pharma emerging as the biggest gainer rising 3 percent followed by auto, banking & financial services and metal indices. The index formed a decent bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. If it closes decisively above 17,820, the Friday's high, and sustains in following sessions then 18,000-18,100 on the Nifty can't be ruled out in the near term, with crucial support at 17,400-17,500, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      US Fed to announce interest rate
      Harsha Engineers IPO allotment likely
      G20 countries' trade ministers meeting in Bali
      PSU bank chiefs meeting
      Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for verified subscribers
      Patra Chawl Scam: Sanjay Raut's bail plea hearing
      CAT 2022 Exam: Registrations to close
      Volvo XC40 facelift launch
      Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to launch
      Tomorrow
      Punjab govt to take floor test in special Assembly session
      Rupee Co-operative Bank not to conduct banking operations from tomorrow
      Gyanvapi case hearing
      Batla Encounter Case: Delhi HC to hear two convicts’ plea
      OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launch in India

      Realme Narzo 50i Prime sales to begin

      Close

    • Big Story

      Yes Bank approves sale of $6 billion stressed debt to JC Flowers

      Yes Bank announced on September 20 that its board has approved the sale of $6 billion stressed debt to private equity firm JC Flowers after the bank received no challenger bids to JC Flowers' base bid for the Rs 48,000 crore NPA portfolio. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      Is your life insurance maturity amount always tax-free?

      Among the basket of instruments that offer section 80 C tax deduction benefits is insurance premium. But there is another important section, Section 10(10D) of the Income-tax Act, which decides whether the maturity proceeds of your life insurance policy will be tax-free or not. The maturity payout of your life insurance policies may not always be tax-free as many people believe. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      The Hennessey VelociRaptor is a Ford F-150 Raptor on steroids

      Texas-based hypercar manufacturer Hennessey Performance Engineering has taken the already mean Ford F-150 Raptor and turned the Hennessey VeliciRaptor into a 6X6 drive truck that only dreams are made of. It won't be seen on Indian roads, but that should not stop us from gawking at this monster. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: A foldable smartphone with no equal

      The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is arguably the best foldable smartphone of its generation. In a space of less than four years, Samsung has taken its foldable smartphone from concept to mainstream, writes the reviewer. How is its design, display, performance and battery life? Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Ashneer Grover: 'All the Shark Tank India judges participated in the show to be famous'

      Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has recently said that all the judges who participated in the business reality show -- including him -- did so to become famous. The former BharatPe founder was speaking at a talk show when he opened up about his journey with Shark Tank India. Read more here.

    tags #Ashneer Grover #Essential 7 #Hennessey VelociRaptor #JC Flowers #Life Insurance #market buzz #maturity #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 #stock markets #Yes Bank

