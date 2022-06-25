Last Updated : June 25, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST
Market Buzz
Nifty ends at 15,700, Sensex gains 462 pts, led by auto, power, FMCG & metals
The Indian equity market ended on a positive note for the second consecutive day on June 24 amid volatility, with the Nifty closing at the 15,700 level. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
PM to share his thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio
Big Story
Zomato board approves Blinkit deal for Rs 4,447 crore
The board of food delivery company Zomato on June 24 approved the acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal. Read here to know more
Your Money
Emergency Fund: Self-employed, make it large!
Self-employment comes with a certain degree of financial risk. Unlike salaried people, you don’t have the peace of mind that comes with a fixed monthly paycheck. You also don’t get any insurance coverage or retirement-specific provident fund (PF). All in one, the self-employed are really on their own and fully responsible for everything. This includes being financially prepared for all events. Here is how to handle your finances if you are self-employed with irregular cash flows.
Tech Tattle
HP Omen, Victus gaming laptops and desktops launched in India
HP has introduced a new portfolio of Omen and Victus gaming laptops, and desktops in India. The new devices feature Intel Core 12th Gen and Ryzen 6000 series processors, along with options for Nvidia's RTX 30 series graphics. Read here for more details.
Startup Tales
Edtech unicorn Vedantu's loss widens four times in FY21
Tiger Global-backed edtech unicorn Vedantu's net loss widened fourfold in 2020-21 (FY21) despite revenue surging nearly three times as employee costs soared. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Mumbai woman’s ‘food startup’ deserves soaring valuation, says Anand Mahindra
Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known to amplify inspiring stories on social media. His latest tweet is about a Mumbai-based woman who turned her passion for cooking into a flourishing business. Read about Geeta Patil's snack shop here.
