    Last Updated : June 11, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Stagflation fears spook investors

      It was a crazy Friday for Indian markets on June 10 as fear of stagflation in the global economy dented investor sentiment resulting in a nearly 2 percent drop in the benchmark indices. Read here to know more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy’s spring term Passing Out Parade
      Global Wellness Day
      Tomorrow:
      Tamil Nadu to hold a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp across 1 lakh centres

      BCCI to host e-auction on IPL broadcast rights for the next five years

      Close

    • Big Story

      India's industrial growth jumps to 8-month high of 7.1% in April

      India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), quickened to 7.1 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March, data released on June 10 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The sharp up-tick in industrial growth comes after data released last month showed India's eight core sectors grew 8.4 percent in April, up from 4.9 percent in March. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Target Maturity Funds are gathering assets and investor flows; Here's why

      As bond yields rise, investors can use target maturity funds to lock in their investments at higher yields. Read here for more.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus Nord 2T India launch timeline and price leaked

      The OnePlus Nord 2T could be arriving in India soon. Considering the device launched at €399 (Roughly Rs 32,000) in Europe, the OnePlus Nord 2T price in India will likely fall in the sub-30K segment. Here are more details.

    • Startup Tales

      Blinkit co-founder’s e-commerce app Warpli goes back to the drawing board

      Warpli, an e-commerce startup founded by Blinkit (formerly Grofers) co-founder Saurabh Kumar in September last year, said that it is going to rebuild its tech infrastructure after facing hiccups in its current avatar. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      What is this mystery creature spotted outside Texas zoo? Baffled authorities ask

      City officials in Amarillo, Texas, have been left baffled by an unidentified creature caught on surveillance cameras outside the city zoo. Read about it here.

