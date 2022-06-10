English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    IIP growth jumps to 8-month high of 7.1% in April on favourable base

    The sharp up-tick in industrial growth comes after data released last month showed India's eight core sectors grew 8.4 percent in April, up from 4.9 percent in March.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

    India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), quickened to 7.1 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March, data released on June 10 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

    At 7.1 percent, the April industrial growth rate is the highest in eight months, althouth it has been aided by a favourable base effect.

    The sharp up-tick in IIP growth comes after data released last month showed India's eight core sectors grew 8.4 percent in April, up from 4.9 percent in March.

    With the eight core industries accounting for 40.3 percent of the total weight of IIP, IIP growth tracks the performance of these core sectors.

    IIP growth in April 2021 was 133.5 percent. The year-ago growth rates across all categories are extremely high due to a statistical effect as the base period for the April 2021 growth rates was April 2020, which saw the entire country in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This brought economic activity to a halt. As such, any output comparisons with April 2020 are bound to produce unusally large growth rates.

    Close

    Related stories

    The statistics ministry said the growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted "considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020".
    April 2022March 2022April 2021
    IIP growth7.1%2.2%133.5%
        Mining7.8%3.9%36.5%
        Manufacturing6.3%1.4%196.0%
        Electricity11.8%6.1%38.5%
    USE-BASED CLASSIFICATION
    Primary goods10.1%5.7%36.9%
    Capital goods14.7%2.0%1,028.6%
    Intermediate goods7.6%1.8%213.0%
    Infrastructure goods3.8%6.7%609.4%
    Consumer durables8.5%-2.6%1,778.2%
    Consumer non-durables0.3%-4.6%92.6%

    The low base meant April saw all three sectors - mining, manufacturing, and electricity - showing a huge improvement in output growth. The same was true for all types of goods under the use-based classification, except infrastructure goods.

    Production of infrastructure goods rose 3.8 percent in April, down from a growth of 6.7 percent in March.

    "The strength witnessed in early high frequency indicators such as manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, Goods and Services Tax collection, et cetera is not yet translating into industrial production," noted Vivek Rathi, director-research at Knight Frank India.

    "Sequential decline in capital goods, which is a proxy for investments is worrisome. Also, persisting contraction in consumer durables adds to concerns of weakening consumption growth amidst rising prices, which needs policy attention," Rathi added.

    According to ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar, the weak showing of capital goods output compaed to pre-Covid levels only firms up the view that any increase in capacity utilisation in the first quarter of 2022 "will not trigger a rapid private sector capacity expansion in light of the uncertainties generated by geo-political developments".
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #IIP #industry #manufacturing
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 05:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.