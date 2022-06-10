Blinkit co-founder’s e-commerce app Warpli goes back to the drawing board

Warpli, an e-commerce startup founded by Blinkit (formerly Grofers) co-founder Saurabh Kumar in September last year, said that it is going to rebuild its tech infrastructure after facing hiccups in its current avatar.

“We started Warpli with a dream to build the e-commerce of the future… Over the last few months, as we continued working towards this dream, we have had a few hiccups and much learning,” it said in a note posted on Twitter.

“In our search for the product-market fit, one key learning that has stood out is the lack of tech infrastructure among the stakeholders at play. This has slowed us down considerably and forced us to pause and re-look at our go-to market strategy,” it added.

The e-commerce startup, which was billed to take on giants like Amazon and Flipkart when it launched, said that it is going to relaunch its app after building the requisite tech infrastructure.

Saurabh Kumar exited Blinkit in July last year at a time when Zomato was planning to invest in the online grocer.