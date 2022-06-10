English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Blinkit co-founder’s e-commerce app Warpli goes back to the drawing board

    The e-commerce startup, which was billed to take on giants like Amazon and Flipkart when it launched, said that it is going to relaunch its app after building the requisite tech infrastructure

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

    Warpli, an e-commerce startup founded by Blinkit (formerly Grofers) co-founder Saurabh Kumar in September last year, said that it is going to rebuild its tech infrastructure after facing hiccups in its current avatar.

    “We started Warpli with a dream to build the e-commerce of the future… Over the last few months, as we continued working towards this dream, we have had a few hiccups and much learning,” it said in a note posted on Twitter.

    “In our search for the product-market fit, one key learning that has stood out is the lack of tech infrastructure among the stakeholders at play. This has slowed us down considerably and forced us to pause and re-look at our go-to market strategy,” it added.

    The e-commerce startup, which was billed to take on giants like Amazon and Flipkart when it launched, said that it is going to relaunch its app after building the requisite tech infrastructure.

    Saurabh Kumar exited Blinkit in July last year at a time when Zomato was planning to invest in the online grocer.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Grofers
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 01:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.