    Last Updated : April 29, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks rise on earnings deluge, Meta jumps 15% on robust results

      Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as the market shrugged off recent weakness while digesting mixed earnings and a surprisingly weak US economic growth report. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Tata Motors to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle
      Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled
      Poco M4 5G India launch
      Tomorrow:
      Partial solar eclipse

      WBJEE 2022 exam date

      Close

    • Big Story

      India's most valued firm Reliance crosses $250 billion m-cap for first time, widening gap with TCS

      India's most valued firm Reliance Industries passed market capitalisation milestone of $250 billion for the first time with shares hitting a record high on April 28. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      COVID cases rising in Delhi but people not developing severe disease: Satyendar Jain

      Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. He attributed the low rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Motorola announces Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G+ and 144Hz OLED display

      Motorola has announced a new addition to its smartphone portfolio, the Edge 30. The skimmed version of the Edge 30 Pro (priced at Rs 44,999 in India) will be made available in select markets next month. More here

    • Auto

      Government asks EV makers to suspend two-wheeler launches

      In light of the recent battery-related fires occurring inside electric two-wheelers across the country, the government has asked all e2W (electric two-wheeler) brands to refrain from launching any new products in the market. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways held a meeting in the capital recently to discuss the rise in battery-related fires that have become something of a public health concern. More here

    • Tailpiece

      There's a heat wave alert in 5 states and power cuts are not making it easier

      India is scorching under its "hottest summer ever" with several parts of the country reporting temperatures hovering between 40 and 45 degrees. A heatwave warning has been issued for at least five states for the next five days leaving people reeling under intense heat. More here

