    US stocks rise on earnings deluge, Meta jumps 15% on robust result

    Standouts among the myriad companies reporting results included Facebook parent Meta, which soared around 15 percent after reporting better-than-expected results, calming investors worried about the toll of competition from TikTok and eased pandemic restrictions.

    AFP
    April 28, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

    Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as the market tries shrug off recent weakness while digesting mixed earnings and a surprisingly weak US economic growth report.

    But Caterpillar and Amgen were among the companies to see declines after reporting results.

    Also Read: US GDP dropped 1.4% annualised in Q1 2022, worse than expected

    "The earnings landscape isn't exactly a field of sunflowers," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare. "There are enough weeds popping up that continue to raise doubts about the achievability of full-year earnings growth estimates."

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 33,419.39.

    The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 4,214.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.0 percent to 15,741.82.

    US economic growth fell 1.4 percent annualized in the first quarter of 2022 as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and tapering of government spending hit consumers and business, government data said Thursday.

    The result was disappointing after analysts forecast a mild increased, although some experts pointed to positive aspects in the report, such as strong consumer spending.



    AFP
