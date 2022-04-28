English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Covid cases rising in Delhi but people not developing severe disease: Satyendar Jain

    "Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," Jain told reporters here.

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File image)

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File image)

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. He attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity.

    "Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," Jain told reporters here. He also said there is no need to panic about Covid cases among children. Several serosurveys have shown that though the infection rate among children and adults is almost the same, the severity of disease is "very low" in children.

    With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 4,832, up from 601 on April 11, according to health department data. However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the health department's bulletin said on Wednesday.

    As many as 129 COVID-19 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals, while 3,336 are recuperating in home isolation, it said. Earlier, when Delhi would have 5,000 active cases, Jain said, 1,000 people would require hospitalisation. Of the 9,390 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 148 (1.58 percent) are occupied.

    "We have around 1,000 beds at present. We ramp up their number if needed," he said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Satyendar Jain
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 01:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.