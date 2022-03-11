English
    Last Updated : March 11, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Here's how experts view the impact of state Assembly election results on markets

      Prashant Khemka, founder, White Oak Capital, and Gautam Duggad, head of research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, spoke to Moneycontrol on the impact of the state Assembly election results on the stock markets. Read here to find out what they said.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      India China border talks
      PM Modi's Gujarat Visit
      Tomorrow:

      Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins

      Close

    • Big Story

      ‘Jeet Ka Chauka for NDA’: PM Narendra Modi thanks voters for BJP’s sweep in 4 states

      "It is a celebration of democracy and every worker of the party has made sure we hit a jeet ka chauka," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after the victory in four states. BJP has retained all four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Read the full story here.

    • Your Money

      Should you sell equities and buy gold instead?

      Risk-taking investors follow extreme strategies of shifting asset classes, entirely. For an Indian investor, exposure to gold makes a lot of sense when there is an expectation of sticky inflation and a weak rupee. But don’t just jump in to buy gold. Read the full story here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple iPhone SE (2022) to Motorola Edge 30 Pro | Here are the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

      Premium smartphones often demand a premium price, with figures spanning from Rs 60,000 all the way past the Rs 1,00,000 territory. However, the good part of being a customer in India is that there are several other value-oriented flagships, also considered flagship killers. So, if you are in the market for affordable flagships that won’t break your bank, here are some of the best flagship alternatives.

    • MC Exclusive

      Zomato may extend $75-100 million debt to rescue cash-strapped Blinkit

      Food delivery platform Zomato may extend a $75-$100 million loan to rescue cash-strapped quick commerce startup Blinkit, persons familiar with the development said. The lifeline comes at a time when the startup has laid off employees, shuttered dark stores, and delayed some vendor payments, amid intense competition in the quick commerce space. Read more.

    • Tailpiece

      Flush with VC money, gaming and e-sports brands hunt growth beyond pandemic

      Indian gaming and esports companies are gearing up for the next big leap - not just in their daily active users but also overall marketing initiatives. Read more here.

    tags #Flipkart #Gautam Duggad #MC essentials #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #Narendra Modi #Prashant Khemka #White Oak Capital #Zomato

