Apple iPhone SE (2022) to Motorola Edge 30 Pro | Here are the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

Premium smartphones often demand a premium price, with figures spanning from Rs 60,000 all the way past the Rs 1,00,000 territory. However, the good part of being a customer in India is that there are several other value-oriented flagships, also considered flagship killers. So, if you are in the market for affordable flagships that won’t break your bank, here are some of the best flagship alternatives.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) | Starting Price Rs 43,900 | The iPhone SE (2022) was recently The iPhone SE (2022) was recently unveiled at Apple’s Peek Performance event . The new iPhone is the first 5G iPhone SE model and comes with the flagship A15 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE (2022) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with a peak brightness of 625 nits. The phone features a 12 MP rear camera and a 7 MP selfie camera.

Asus 8z | Starting Price Rs 42,999 | The Asus 8z is another good compact Android smartphone if you don’t have 70K to shell out on a phone, although the caveat here is that it uses an older Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the other hand, the Asus 8z comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Asus 8z offers excellent value and can take on just about any smartphone in the segment.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro | Starting Price Rs 49,999 | The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the only smartphone on this list that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Moto Edge 30 Pro also features the highest resolution selfie camera at 60 megapixels. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 50 MP main camera and 50 MP ultrawide shooter as well as a 144Hz OLED panel, a 4,800 mAh battery with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

Asus ROG Phone 5s | Starting Price Rs 49,999 | The Asus ROG Phone 5s is the best smartphone on this list for gamers. The ROG Phone 5 offers all the aspects of a top-tier gaming phone, while not compromising on other aspects. The ROG Phone 5s features a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and excellent software.

Vivo X70 Pro | Starting Price Rs 46,990 | The Vivo X70 Pro has one of the slowest chipsets on this list but has the most formidable camera setup of any smartphone on this list. The quad-camera setup here consists of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP portrait shooter, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and an 8 MP periscope unit. No, gimmicky macro and depth sensors here. Additionally, the Vivo X70 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 4,450 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

OnePlus 9 | Starting Price Rs 42,999 | The OnePlus 9 is still relevant today, despite being almost a year old. The standard OnePlus 9 offers some of the best transitions between main and ultrawide cameras of any Android smartphone in the segment. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 also uses a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

iQOO 9 | Starting Price Rs 42,990 | The iQOO 9 is another gaming-oriented smartphone but also offers a formidable set of cameras. The iQOO features a 48 MP primary Sony IMX598 sensor with Gimbal Stabilization paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 13 MP Portrait camera. The iQOO 9 also features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and a 4,350 mAh battery with 120Hz fast-charging support.

Apple iPhone 12 mini | Starting Price Rs 49,999 | If you are looking for a compact and affordable iPhone, then the iPhone 12 mini is worth considering, despite the fact that it is over a year old. The A14 Bionic chip is still one of the fastest, on par with the Snapdragon 888, while the phone also has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, dual 12 MP cameras, an IP68 rating, and the latest iOS software.

OnePlus 9RT | Starting Price Rs 42,999 | The OnePlus 9RT was unveiled in India back in January. The OnePlus 9RT features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, and a bold new design. However, the 50 MP triple-camera setup here does seem like a downgrade from the OnePlus 9.

Xiaomi 11T Pro | Starting Price Rs 39,999 | The Xiaomi 11T Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery supports 120W HyperCharge technology, putting it on par with the iQOO 9. Apart from the super-fast charging, the Xiaomi 11T Pro also features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, one of the best 120Hz AMOLED panels on the list, and superb audio courtesy of the stereo speakers by Harman Kardon.