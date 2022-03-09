Apple Event | New iPhone SE 5G with A15 Bionic, 4.7-inch display announced; price starts at Rs 43,900 in India

iPhone SE 5G price in India announced during Apple event.

iPhone SE 5G launched at the Apple event is the most affordable 5G iPhone from the company. The new iPhone SE 5G comes as an upgrade over the iPhone SE second-generation, which was launched in 2020. Apple iPhone SE 5G sits below the iPhone 13 series among the new 5G iPhone models.

iPhone SE 5G price

Apple has launched the iPhone SE 5G in three storage options. The iPhone SE 5G price for the base 64GB model is set at $429 (roughly Rs 33,200). It also comes in 128GB and 256GB options. iPhone SE 5G India price starts at Rs 43,900. It will go on sale starting March 18, with pre-orders going live starting March 11.

iPhone SE 5G comes in three colours - Red, Starlight and Midnight.

iPhone SE 5G specifications

The new iPhone SE 5G comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display. Unlike the new iPhone 13 models, the iPhone SE 5G features thick bezels at the top and bottom. Apple is also continuing with the Home Button, which houses the Touch ID sensor.

Under the hood, the 5G iPhone gets an Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is also found on the iPhone 13 (review). The A15 chip on the iPhone SE 5G has a six-core CPU and four-core GPU. It also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine that unlocks many features on the iPhone SE 5G.

The iPhone SE 5G is claimed to come with the most durable glass on any smartphone. In addition to this, the iPhone SE 5G is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance.

On the back, the iPhone SE 5G camera comes with a 12MP sensor. It also features some of the iPhone 13 camera features like Photographic Features, Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The new iPhone SE 5G runs iOS 15 out of the box and is promised to get “years of updates”.