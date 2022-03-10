‘Jeet Ka Chauka for NDA’: PM Narendra Modi thanks voters for BJP’s sweep in 4 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It is a celebration of democracy and every worker of the party has made sure we hit a jeet ka chauka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after the victory in four states.

The BJP has retained all four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Modi said, “It is a day of celebration of democracy. I thank the voters, especially women voters and youngsters. BJP workers had promised that Holi will begin on March 10. They fulfilled it. They worked hard to gain people’s trust. Every worker has hit a four of victory for the NDA. The vote share has increased in Goa, UP and Manipur too. For the first time, a BJP CM will be elected for the second term in UP in 37 years. The BJP has created new history in Uttarakhand too.”

Modi termed the results a validation of the BJP’s “pro-poor, pro-active governance”. “A lot of promises and schemes were made for the poor, but they never reached the poor easily. Having worked as a CM for long, I know the effort it takes to reach the last-mile citizen. We have improved the governance delivery and brought in transparency. We have instilled a faith among the poor that our facilities will reach their doorstep.”

“For more than two decades, I have got the opportunity to serve...I understand the challenges. We will cover 100% beneficiaries…The women have been our saarthi in this fight. Women voters have supported us,” he said.

Commenting on the performance in UP, he said, “People have insulted UP by linking it to caste and communities. The voters of UP have picked development in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022. They have showed communities should be used to unite, not divide.”

“After the 2019 election results, some political experts had said that the 2017 results decided the 2019 results. This time also, they will say that the results of 2022 will decide the results of 2024,” the PM said.

He also praised the BJP workers in Punjab, where Aam Aadmi Party won a majority.

Commenting on the Ukraine war, he said, “These elections are taking place when the whole world is fighting corona. The war is affecting every country. India supports peace and talks. India imports oil from different countries...the prices are rising in international markets.”

Despite the challenges, Modi said the country is moving ahead on the “path of self-reliance”. “Amid the uncertainties, people of India have supported us. It shows they believe in democracy,” he said.

"Citizens are doing their duty, but many are raising doubts unnecessarily and misleading people. The world is appreciating our efforts to vaccinate, some questioned the vaccine too. Even as we were trying to rescue those stranded in Ukraine, many tried to link Operation Ganga to regions. It is a matter of concern,” he said.

“I spoke on development, ration for poor, vaccine and homes. I am not against any family, I told people how parivarvadis are not letting their states prosper. One day, the sun will set on parivarvadi politics,” he said.

Commenting on corruption, the PM said, “When we take action against corruption, the entire ecosystem tries to pressure agencies. People of the country should know that when we take action, these people link it to community, religion and caste…I urge all communities to keep such people away.”

“We saw the fastest vaccination drive. Today, India is seeing progress on digital payments, education and technology. We will take our states ahead on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas,” he said.

Modi spoke at the party headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari.

Nadda congratulated PM Modi for leading the party to the victory. “The victory is a validation of Modi’s policies,” said Nadda. “In UP, this is the first time that people have given their blessings to Yogi ji and the fourth time to Modi. Our vote share has increased. In Uttarakhand, every elections, the government changed, but the BJP will form a government for the second time. We will hit a hattrick in Goa. Elections are like chemistry. The people of India feel they have a chemistry with Modi. A total of 180 crore people are vaccinated, India is growing as one of the fastest economy, thanks to Modi,” he added.

“In Manipur, we're set to form a government with a clear majority, and in Goa, we will form the government for the third time. In Assam, we have won 77 boards out of 80 in municipal elections. Modi changed the politics, made it based on report card and development,” said Nadda. “In UP, there was an atmosphere of fear. Yogi brought in law and order, ending mafia and gunda raj,” he added.