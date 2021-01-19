MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mindtree shares close over 1% higher as net profit jumps

The Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 197 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue grew 3 per cent to Rs 2,023.7 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,965.3 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
January 19, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Shares of IT firm Mindtree closed over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported a 65.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter. The stock closed at Rs 1,680.30, a gain of 1.19 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it gained 5.96 per cent to Rs 1,759.70.

On the NSE, it gained 1.11 per cent to close at Rs 1,682. Mindtree on Monday reported a 65.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 326.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said its deal pipeline continues to be healthy and strong. The Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 197 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue grew 3 per cent to Rs 2,023.7 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,965.3 crore in the year-ago period.

What should investors do with Mindtree stock post Q3 results: Buy, sell or hold?

"We have been working on improving our operational parameters since last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, there has been progress made that has helped us in terms of improving our margins," Mindtree Chief Financial Officer Vinit Teredesai said during an earnings briefing. Teredesai added that this is a continuous journey that the firm will continue to pursue, and it aligns with the company's strategy of delivering profitable growth.

On a sequential basis, net profit grew 28.7 per cent and revenue was up 5.1 per cent. In dollar terms, Mindtree saw its net profit rising 59.3 per cent to $44.2 million, while revenue declined marginally to $274.1 million in the December 2020 quarter over the year-ago period.
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #Business #Mindtree #NSE #stock market #Vinit Teredesai
first published: Jan 19, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.