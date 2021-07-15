MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
July 15, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

Zomato IPO Subscription Status Live: IPO subscribed 1.12 times on day 2 so far, QIB portion booked 98%

Zomato IPO Subscription Status Live: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore by the company, and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by the existing largest shareholder Info Edge. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 72-76 per equity share.

  • July 15, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
  • July 15, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.10 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 78.98 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 2.94 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 14 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 20 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 15, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.07 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 77.27 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 2.83 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 13 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 19 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.

  • July 15, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 15, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates

    Vishal Chandiramani, Managing Partner- Products & COO at TrustPlutus Wealth (India) feels the novelty factor may lead to a pop in the price of Zomato post listing. However, thereafter, the stock may trade in a range waiting for triggers such as the path to profitability.

    Companies like Zomato are perpetually in growth mode and growth in gross order value and/or price to sales are better valuation metrics for such firms, he said, adding investors eventually will need to see a path to profitability for such firms and can then decide on whether such companies can form a part of long term portfolios. Read more 

  • July 15, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    What Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said on Zomato's growth prospects

    Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, is among scores of investors who are looking forward to food delivery platform Zomato's Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering (IPO). Kamath believes that the present time after the second wave of COVID-19 is 'conducive' for IPOs.

    "I feel markets are always ready to accept and accommodate good business, everything depends on how the company sustains its growth and profits going forward," he said, as quoted by Mint.

  • July 15, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Zomato IPO Update | Trading premium halves in grey market as issue opens for subscription: The trading premium of Zomato shares almost halved in the grey market on July 14, as the initial public offering (IPO) of the food-delivery platform opened for subscription. The reasons could be its expensive valuations compared to global peers and the company's loss-making status, experts said.

    Shares were trading at a premium of Rs 9-10 in the grey market, which is at  Rs 85-86 against the issue price of Rs 76, the higher end of the price band, data available on the IPO Watch and IPO Central showed.

  • July 15, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.05 times on July 14, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 2.69 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 13 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 18 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 15, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from Zomato IPO subscription and its allotment status

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.