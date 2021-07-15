Zomato IPO Subscription Status Live: IPO subscribed 1.12 times on day 2 so far, QIB portion booked 98%

July 15, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.10 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 78.98 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 2.94 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 14 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 20 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.