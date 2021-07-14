Zomato IPO | From Barbeque Nation to Nazara Tech: a look at other offers subscribed fully on the first day of bidding in 2021

Zomato IPO fully subscribed 1.05 times on the first day of opening. According to the subscription data available on the exchange, the public issue of one of the leading food service platforms in India has received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 18 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent. Let’s take a look at the other IPOs that were fully subscribed on Day 1.

G R Infraprojects | The public offer of road EPC company GR Infraprojects has been subscribed 2.28 times on the first day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 1.85 crore equity shares against offer size of 81.23 lakh shares.

Clean Science | The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology has been subscribed 1.70 times so far on July 7, day one of launch. The offer has received bids for 2.09 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

India Pesticides | India Pesticides’ IPO has subscribed 1.29 times on the first day of opening, i.e., June 23. The public issue of the agro-chemical manufacturer received bids for 2.49 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.93 crore equity shares.

Dodla Dairy | The initial public offering of Dodla Dairy, one of the leading brands in the dairy products industry in South India, has been subscribed 1.4 times on June 16, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 1.19 crore equity shares against IPO size of 85.07 lakh equity shares.

Shyam Metalics | The public offer of Shyam Metalics and Energy has received a 1.23 times subscription on June 14, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 2.59 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

Barbeque Nation | The public issue of causal dining restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality is subscribed 1.33 times on the first day of bidding, March 24, so far as investors have put in bids for 66.46 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 49.99 lakh shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Nazara Technologies | The initial public offering of Nazara Technologies, which is backed by marquee investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and IIFL, has seen a subscription 4.01 times on the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 1.17 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 29.20 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Laxmi Organic | The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries was subscribed 2.28 times on March 15, the first day of bidding as investors put in bids for 7.42 crore equity shares against the offer size of 3.25 crore shares.

Anupam Rasayan | The initial public offering of Anupam Rasayan India, a specialty chemicals company, has been subscribed 1.29 times on March 12, the first day of bidding.

EaseMyTrip | The initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners, an online travel agency, was subscribed 2.33 times on March 8, largely backed by retail investors who put in bids that were 12.58 times more than the reserved portion. The Rs 510-crore public issue received bids for 3.51 crore equity shares against an offer size of over 1.5 crore equity shares.