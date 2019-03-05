App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment, IRB Infra, NCC, Bajaj Finance, Raymond to get astrological support for the week: Satish Gupta

Pharma sector will continue receiving astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Satish Gupta 

astrostocktips.in 

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Capricorn, Aquartius & Pisces. Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Mars in Aries. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Lord Ketu & Venus in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Sun in Aquarius, Mercury in pisces, Pluto in Sagittarius, Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Aries. Lord Rahu & Ketu will shift to Gemini & Sagittariusa on 7th March 2019, respectively.

Planet Mercury, is transiting in Pisces and will be in retrograde position from March 5, 2019 to March 28, 2019.

Apart from other areas, Mercury governs commerce, investment, speculation, comprehension and calculations.

Satish Gupta
Satish Gupta
CEO|Astrostocktips

Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical Analysts / Researchers can be worst affected (since Planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Pisces, Aquarious, Leo, Gemini and Virgo ascendant / Rashi need to be extra vigilant.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Infrastructure: IRB Infra, NCC & NBCC, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – NCC and IRB Infra moved up by 5-9%.

Media & Entertainment: Sun TV, PVR, Dish TV, Zee Entertainment etc. This sector was also predicted last week & during the week – Dish TV went up by 11%.

Financials: Bajaj Finance, Shriram Transport, Cholamandalam Investment, Can Fin Homes, Magma Fincrop, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Transport, Magma Fincorp, etc moved up by 7- 13%.

Textile: Raymond, Century Textiles, Arvind, SRF, etc. This sector was also predicted last week and during the week, Raymond shot up by over 9%.

Pharma sector will continue receiving astrological support.

Most Difficult Prediction

With Blessings of Lord Ganesha, predicted on 6th & 8th Feb 2019 - “Due to change in position by planets, astrological position of Indian Stock Markets will be highly uncomfortable in coming days. It will be sell on every rise. This uncomfortable position will continue for some time."

This was one of most difficult prediction of recent times since Nifty closed above 11k on 6th & 7th Feb 2019 and everyone became super bullish.

Astrologicaly, uncomfortable position of Indian stock markets to continue and it is sell on every rise.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Astrology

