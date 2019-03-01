App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 10:47 AM IST

IRB Infra, NCC, NBCC to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

IRB Infra, NCC and NBCC will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Satish Gupta 

astrostocktips.in 

Today’s planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Sagittarius Mars in Aries, Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Ketu and Venus in Capricorn. Sun in Aquarius, Mercury in Pisces, Lord Rahu in Cancer.  Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Pisces.

Rahukal Time: -10:30 – 12:00

Following sectors will be getting astrological support:

Infra: IRB Infra, NCC, NBCC, etc

Due to change in position by planets, astrological position of Indian stock markets will be highly uncomfortable in coming days. It will be sell on every rise. This uncomfortable position will continue for some time.

This was one of most difficult prediction of recent times since Nifty closed above 11k on February 6, 7 2019 and everyone became super bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
