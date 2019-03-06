DHFL, Ujjivan, Shriram Transport, Cholamandalam Investment to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

astrostocktips.in

Today’s planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Aquarius, Mars in Aries, Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Ketu and Venus in Capricorn. Sun in Aquarius, Mercury in Pisces, Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Pisces.

Rahukal Time: -12:00 – 13:30

Following sectors will be getting astrological support:

Financials: DHFL, Ujjivan Financial Services, Shriram Transport, Cholamandalam Investment, etc.

Due to change in position by planets, astrological position of Indian stock markets will be highly uncomfortable in coming days. It will be sell on every rise. This uncomfortable position will continue for some time.

This was one of most difficult prediction of recent times since Nifty closed above 11k on February 6, 7 2019 and everyone became super bullish.

