Yet another lousy week for stock markets: Check out top 10 gainers and losers of D-Street

July 6, 2009 | 870 points | The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday or 954 points as the government did not introduce any reform when it presented the Union Budget. The index, however, recovered later to close 870 points lower, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.4.

Indian markets remained under a heavy selling pressure throughout the week ended October 5 mostly after RBI monetary policy committee surprised the the street with no change in its key rates.

Weak rupee, rising crude oil prices and surprise move by Central Bank dragged the Nifty near to 10,000 level, while Sensex also touched a low of 34,200 during the week

India's volatility index (India VIX) rose 16 percent last week, while largecaps index fell 5.3 percent, midcaps was down 5.1 percent and smallcaps shed 4.9 percent.

In the last week, the Sensex lost 1850.15 points to close at 34,376.99 (down 5.1 percent), while Nifty shed 614 points to close at 10,316.45 (down 5.6 percent).

Here is the list of 10 stocks which moved most in the last week:

J Kumar Infraprojects | Down 34.5 percent

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ordered exchanges to appoint an independent forensic auditor to conduct the forensic audit of the company for limited transactions recorded in the order.

SEBI passed an Interim Order dated September 28, 2018 in which it has recorded certain prima facie findings against the company on the basis of some prima facie materials. This order is not a final order.

HPCL, BPCL & IOC | Down 22-34 percent

The government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel on October 4. The Centre will bear the burden of Rs 1.50 per litre, while oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb another Re 1 in cost, bringing the total benefit to consumers to Rs 2.50.

The Centre has requested the states to carry out a similar cut on the local taxes on fuel.

Bandhan Bank | Down 20 percent

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put restriction on bank for opening new branches and also freezed CEO's salary.

RBI has communicated to us that since the Bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) to 40 percent as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank said in press release.

Also the remuneration of the MD & CEO of the bank stands frozen at the existing level, till further notice.

Hathway Cable and Datacom | Up 12 percent

The company has clarified on the media report of RIL in talks to buy Hathway that as per policy, company do not comment on any market speculations and rumours.

The company generally evaluates from time to time various options to grow its business and strengthen its market position and explores discussions in this regards, company added.

VST Tillers Tractors | Down 10 percent

The company reported poor sales numbers for the month ended September 2018. It sold 1,152 Power Tillers in the month September 2018 against 1,855 in September 2017. Also, the tractors sale declined to 801 units from 1,341 units.

On year to date basis the company sold 10762 units of Power Tillers and 4012 of Tractors against 13007 Power Tillers and 5684 Tractors.

ILandFS Transportation Networks | Down 9 percent

As per order of NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) the present board of directors of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (LL&FS), the holding company, has been suspended with immediate effect and 6 new members have been inducted on the board of IL&FS.

The company has made payment of interest to the 4000 rates, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs to the debenture holders.

Gayatri Projects | Up 8 percent

The company has been awarded with the add-on works to our existing works of Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme.

These two additions lead to a consolidated increase of Rs 548.98 crore, nearly 55% of the existing value. This contract is to be executed under the EPC model, and benefits from the synergies of being an extension of an existing project.

Company also bagged a new order of Rs 1,312 crore for construction of access controlled Nagpur - Mumbai super communication expressway.

SpiceJet | Down 8 percent

Share prices of airline companies remained under pressure after hike in jet fuel prices by the oil companies. Air fuel price has been increased by Rs 5,106 to Rs 74,567/kL in Delhi. Any hike in fuel prices is always have a major impact on aviation companies as it constituted major portion of operational expenses.