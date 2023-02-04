English
    We will enter global bond club with our dhotis and sarees: Finance Secretary

    India’s policies are made keeping India in mind and will not be changed to suit foreign investors, says TV Somanathan

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST
    Finance Secretary TV Somanathan

    India will "not bend over backwards" to get included in the global bond index, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said on February 4 in Mumbai, reiterating the government's stance that domestic policies won't be changed to suit foreign investors.

    Bond settlement rules, tax complexities and the way in which investors repatriate their money are believed to be the hurdles in the way of India's inclusion.

    “Inclusion in global bond indices has some obvious positives and negatives. There will be increased volatility and increased vulnerability to the decisions taken abroad that have no connection to the domestic economy,” Somanathan while addressing members of the industry & trade, tax practitioners and MSMEs in a post-budget event.

    “So, we have to keep the balance on positives and negatives in mind,” he added.