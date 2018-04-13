App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 13, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits approves stock split in the ratio of 5:1

One share with a face value Rs 10 will be split into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Liquor maker United Spirits' share price will trade in 3-digit on exchanges soon.

After market trading hours on Friday, the company announced a stock split. One share with a face value Rs 10 will be split into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

In a release to the BSE, United Spirits said the company's board of directors at a meeting held on April 13, considered and approved the following:

1. Sub-division of 548,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- per equity shares in to 2,740,000,000 of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company by way of special resolution.

2. Sub-division of 120,000,000 7 percent non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs. 100/- each into 1,200,000,000 number of preference shares of Rs. 10/- each and this clause of preference shares shall merge with another clause of 159,200,000 preference shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

This means share price, currently in 4-digit at around Rs 3,480, will start trading in 3-digit on ex-date.

Stock split generally is used to increase trading volume of shares, so that participation will increase.

United Spirits shares closed 1.27 percent up at Rs 3478.65 on the BSE today.

tags #Market news #stock split #stocks news #United Spirits

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.