Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Schneider Electric, RHI Magnesita, JSW Energy, Info Edge

The market erased all its previous two-day gains and corrected 1.3 percent on February 11 as US inflation scales a 40-year high on anticipation of fresh rate hikes by the Fed and oil prices hover on more than seven-year high. All sectors contributed to the fall.

The BSE Sensex plunged 231 points to 17,375, and the Nifty50 fell 773 points to 58,153, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined more than 2 percent each.

Stocks that were in focus include Schneider Electric Infrastructure, which spiked 19.73 percent to close near the day's high at Rs 128.35, RHI Magnesita India, which rallied 14.35 percent to Rs 486.05, and JSW Energy, which jumped 5 percent to Rs 341.30, however, Info Edge fell 6 percent to Rs 4,595.65.

Here's what Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

On the weekly chart, the stock has observed one-year "multiple resistance zone" breakout at Rs 122 levels on a closing basis. In addition to this, it has also broken "down sloping channel" indicating trend reversal. This buying momentum was observed from its 100 and 200 day SMA (simple moving average) support zone which reconfirm positive bias.

Rising volumes near breakout zones signifies increased participation. The daily and weekly "Band Bollinger" buy signal suggests increased upward momentum.

The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI (relative strength index) is in bullish mode which supports rising strength as well as momentum.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 145-155, with downside support zone of Rs 115-112 levels.

RHI Magnesita India

The stock is in a strong up trend across all the time frames forming a series of higher tops and bottoms across all the time frames. With Friday's high the stock has registered a new all-time high and close around the same indicating bullish sentiments.

The stock is well placed above all its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day SMA which supports upside momentum. Huge volumes on such rally signals increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI continue to remain bullish along with positive crossover which supports upside momentum.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 500-520, with downside support zone of Rs 440-420 levels.

JSW Energy

With current week's gain, the stock has decisively broken out its past three months 'consolidation zone' Rs 328-270 on a closing basis. This buying momentum was observed from the 20, 50 day SMA support zone.

The daily 'band Bollinger' signals increased upside momentum. The daily and weekly RSI continue to remain bullish along with positive crossover which supports upside momentum.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 365-385, with downside support zone of Rs 325-320 levels.

Info Edge India

The short to medium term trend continue to remain weak, as the stock is trending in lower tops and bottoms formation. Currently this stock is also sustaining below its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day SMA which supports bearish sentiments.

The daily and weekly RSI continue to remain bearish along with negative crossover which supports downside momentum. On every bounce back rally the stock has observed selling pressure indicating weakening sentiments.

Traders should use any relief rally towards Rs 4,750-5,000 levels as an exit opportunity as we expect downside towards Rs 4,300-4,000 levels in the near term, with upside resistance zone of Rs 5,000-5,100 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.