Trade Spotlight: M&M, Radico Khaitan, Man Industries & Paushak in focus

Indian market rose sharply on Wednesday but weak global cues could spoil the party for the bulls on Thursday. The Nifty50 reclaimed 11,600 levels while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 250 points on Wednesday.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street for Wednesday – the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258 points to 39,302 while the Nifty50 was up 82 points to close at 11,604.

Sectorally, the action was seen in the realty, auto, healthcare, and IT stocks while profit-taking was visible in utilities, telecom, public sector, and power stocks.

Stocks like M&M rallied over 4 percent, Radico Khaitan gained nearly 6 percent, Man Industries jumped more than 17 percent, and Paushak closed with gains of nearly 13 percent.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Thursday, 17 September:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

M&M: High volumes indicate accumulation at lower levels

The stock was in a major downtrend from the high of Rs 993 in August 2o18 to a low of Rs 245 in March 2020. Since then, the stock has been in an uptrend forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily charts.

High volumes indicate accumulation at lower levels. In the last month and a half, the stock has been trading in a sideways range of Rs 656-595 odd levels and is consolidating.

If the stock trades above Rs 595, the stock is likely to give a breakout above Rs 656. The rally could extend towards Rs 710 and Rs 740 levels. On the downside, a break below Rs 595 levels, the stock could slip towards Rs 540 and then towards Rs 500 levels.

Radico Khaitan: Stock can cross its all-time high of Rs 499

Over the last 1-year, the stock has been consolidation between Rs 450 and Rs 250 odd levels. It has formed a bullish bottom pattern on the weekly charts.

It has given a breakout on the upside with strong momentum and high volumes indicating buying participation in the stock.

Looking at the broader chart pattern and current momentum, the stock can cross its all-time high of Rs 499 and then rally towards Rs 560-575 levels. On the downside, the support is seen at Rs 440 and then towards Rs 420 levels.

Man Industries: Rally could extend towards Rs 80 and then towards Rs 95 levels