'The Big Short' Take 2: Michael Burry’s $1.6 billion short bet against S&P 500, Nasdaq 100

Famed investor and trader Michael J Burry reportedly took a massive bet on a market crash in the last quarter, by buying put options on S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 valued at $1.6 billion at the end of June. Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management held puts with a total contract value of $886 million against SPDR S&P 500 ETF shares, and another $739 million against Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, Reuters reported citing securities filings.
These derivative contracts were held at the end of April-June quarter against 2 million shares each of both ETFs, according to a verified Twitter account by the name of ‘Michael Burry Stock Tracker’. Note that the combined $1.6 billion was the total contract value of the shares against which the put options were bought. The cost of buying the options is likely to be a fraction of the total market value.
No other details were immediately known, such as the strike price/s, expiry date/s, premium paid, or current holding status, with regard to these put options. However the total contract value of $1.6 billion represents about 93% of Michael Burry’s reported portfolio. Put option holders usually gain when the price of underlying security falls.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was trading at $443.28 per share as on 30 June 2023, whereas Invesco QQQ (Nasdaq 100) was at $369.42. SPY has gained just under 1% since then, while QQQ is flat.
Michael J Burry became popular for taking a massive short bet on an impending mortgage crash and making a fortune for his fund during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. His trade was chronicled in Michael Lewis’ book ‘The Big Short’, followed by a feature film of the same name.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!