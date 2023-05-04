English
    Taking Stock: Sensex resumes its upward journey with 556-point gain

    Shubham Raj
    May 04, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
    The market bounced back after a day of weakness as the US Federal Reserve indicated they may pause the rate hike cycle soon. This lifted the mood of market participants on Dalal Street on May 4.

    Some strong set of March quarter numbers reported by India Inc. also helped the market move upwards. Banks and financial services stocks were in the limelight but FMCG names saw some selling pressure.

    The NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 18,255.80, up 165.95 or 0.92 percent. The BSE flagship Sensex climbed 555.95 points or 0.91 percent to 61,749.25.

    "Following a widely expected rate hike by the Fed and consistent foreign support, the domestic equities resumed its bullish momentum, driven by gains across major sectors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    “However, the US market faced losses as the Fed reiterated concerns over elevated inflation despite softening its language on future rate hikes. Signs of returning contagion fears in regional US banks also weighed on the global market mood."

    Shubham Raj
    Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.
    first published: May 4, 2023 03:59 pm